Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Candid Response on First Career Playoff Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the Western Conference Finals with a disappointing result Monday night, falling 122-115 to the San Antonio Spurs in a double-overtime Game 1 at Paycom Center.

The loss marked Oklahoma City’s first defeat of the 2026 postseason after sweeping through its first two playoff rounds. It also came on the same night Shai Gilgeous-Alexander officially received his second consecutive NBA MVP award before tipoff.

Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with a historic performance, finishing with 41 points, 24 rebounds, and three blocks in 49 minutes. The Spurs overcame the absence of De’Aaron Fox, who was ruled out late with right ankle soreness, while rookie Dylan Harper added 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points and 12 assists but struggled from the field, shooting 7-for-23 against San Antonio’s defensive pressure. Alex Caruso scored a playoff career-high 31 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, while Jalen Williams added 26 points in his return from a hamstring injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reflects on First Career Playoff Loss

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked how his mindset has changed since his first playoff loss in the NBA earlier in his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Thunder guard gave a candid response while reflecting on how much he has evolved since then.

“I honestly don’t even remember,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “My first loss was to Golden State with Steph and Katie, but I don’t really remember how it went, to be honest. I honestly don’t remember, but I’ve changed a lot since then.”

The comment came after Oklahoma City dropped its first postseason game this year, following an 8-0 playoff start entering the Western Conference Finals.

Despite the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander showed more aggression late in the game after struggling offensively through the first three quarters. According to game coverage, San Antonio consistently trapped and double-teamed the MVP guard, forcing him to pass out of the trap and limiting his offensive rhythm.

Through three quarters, Gilgeous-Alexander had just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting before helping lead Oklahoma City’s comeback effort late in regulation and overtime.

The Thunder tied the game in the closing seconds of regulation after Gilgeous-Alexander answered Victor Wembanyama’s late go-ahead basket with a clutch score of his own.

However, Wembanyama responded again in overtime, including a game-tying logo 3-pointer that forced a second overtime period.

Victor Wembanyama Leads San Antonio Spurs Past Oklahoma City Thunder

Wembanyama delivered one of the most dominant playoff performances in recent NBA history during the series opener.

The 22-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. According to ESPN Research, he also became only the second player in Spurs playoff history to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game.

Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama’s mentality after the win.

“I think that young man has a rare desire to step in every moment that’s in front of him,” Johnson said. “I think he has shown in his three years, in a lot of different situations and a lot of different circumstances that he’s going to attack those moments.”

Wembanyama later acknowledged the significance of playing on the same night Gilgeous-Alexander received the MVP trophy.

“I still got a lot to learn,” Wembanyama said. “And I want to get that trophy many times in my career.”

San Antonio controlled much of the game despite committing 23 turnovers. The Spurs also dominated the rebounding battle and scored 52 points in the paint against Oklahoma City’s defense.

Caruso’s 31-point effort kept the Thunder competitive throughout the night, while Jalen Williams provided an immediate boost in his first game back from injury.

Still, Oklahoma City could not close out the game in double overtime as San Antonio secured the 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.