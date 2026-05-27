SGA Foul-Baiting Gets Defended by Reggie Miller, NBA Refs Blamed

One of the biggest narratives of the 2026 NBA playoffs has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s foul-baiting and flopping. The reigning two-time MVP has been criticized by media people and fans, but he recently received support from Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show before Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, Miller defended SGA and his foul-baiting tactics. He even blamed NBA referees for what’s happening.

“I understand we’ve got to have this conversation, but … people have way too much time, because it’s SGA’s job to play the game of basketball,” Miller said, via Awful Announcing. “He’s not playing the game and officiating the game. So be more upset at the officials and how they have called it. He’s not blowing the whistle for himself.”

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Miller even went as far as stating SGA’s free-throw stats in the regular season compared to this postseason.

“He is below his average, his season average,” Miller said. “People think he’s going to the free-throw line 15 times a game. He’s only going eight times, people. So podcasters, y’all just need to stop. He’s playing the game of basketball.”

According to StatMuse, Gilgeous-Alexander is actually shooting more in the playoffs at 9.8 free-throw attempts per game compared to 9.0 FTA in the regular season. However, it’s a small sample size since SGA has only played 12 games in the playoffs so far.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Being Called a Flopper

Speaking to reporters after Game 3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about getting called a flopper by San Antonio Spurs fans. The two-time MVP doesn’t mind the chants since it doesn’t affect him at any way.

“It does nothing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via NBA Retweet. “Doesn’t fuel me, doesn’t discourage me. It’s part of the game. I’ve been dealing with it a long time. I don’t really hear it.”

While the chants don’t have an effect on him, the Spurs’ defense certainly does. He’s averaging 24.8 points in the first four games of the series, but he’s been limited to just 39.2% shooting from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range.

Stephon Castle has been his primary defender, and he’s doing a fantastic job in slowing down SGA.

SGA Gets Called Mayor of Flop City

One of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s critics this postseason has been The Volume’s Colin Cowherd. The longtime analyst even called SGA the mayor of Flop City during an episode of The Herd.

“He is officially in Flop City, the Mayor. Population? One,” Cowherd said, via Basketball Network. “If you look at the playoff peers, he falls 17.5 percent of the time. (James) Harden falls 12 percent of the time. (Jalen) Brunson – 9, Donovan Mitchell – 8. Wemby – 4.2. He’s doing it double of Brunson, and Brunson is the smaller player. So, not all great players are fun to watch.”

While Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul-baiting and flopping claims might have merit, it’s up to the officials to make the calls tighter.