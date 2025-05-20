How Are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Nickeil Alexander-Walker Related?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are both NBA players. They both play in the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the star player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alexander-Walker is a key member of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ second unit. The two players are also related. Here’s what you need to know.

1. SGA’s Dad & NAW’s Mom Are Siblings

Gilgeous-Alexander’s father, Vaughn, and Alexander-Walker’s mother, Nicole, are brother and sister. As such, SGA and NAW have been around each other since birth. The two likely share some of their earliest memories together.

“He’s been through every stage of life with me — picking up a basketball, to going to prep school to making the NBA, we’ve gone through every situation together,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Joe Mussatta of The Oklahoman.

The relationship between the two guards transcends basketball. They will be in each other’s lives long after their careers. Both of them will be fighting for bragging rights, which usually comes in the form of a championship ring.

2. The Cousins were born 52 days apart

Only 52 days separate the two guards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the older of the two, born on July 12, 1998, while Alexander-Walker was born on September 2, 1998. Interestingly, NAW was drafted one year later than SGA after spending two years in the collegiate leagues.

NAW is currently playing for his third team. He has represented the Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. SGA, on the other hand, has played for the LA Clippers and Thunder.

Both cousins were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. SGA was the 11th pick. NAW was the 17th pick. Even as professionals, they’ve never been too far apart from each other, and that seemingly includes draft selections.

3. SGA & NAW Went to Prep School Together

They enrolled at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee. SGA had grown up in the area, roughly 45 minutes away from where Hamilton was situated. Nevertheless, both SGA and NAW made the move from Canada to the United States.

The cousins lived with their high school head coach, Zach Ferrell. As you would expect, they formed a friendship with Ferrell and created memories.

“They shared beds that were feet apart and they literally did every moment of life together for two years while they were in Tennessee,” Ferrell told Mussatta. “As close as any two people could be.”

4. SGA and NAW Both Played For Canada Last Year

The cousins both represented Team Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They were eliminated in the quarter finals of the tournament. France beat them, 82-73. Canada had come into the tournament as one of the favorites to win a medal.

During the tournament, SGA averaged 21 points, 4 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He shot 60.5% from 2-point range and 33.3% from deep. NAW averaged 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds, as he struggled to make an impact.

Nevertheless, the duo will likely continue to anchor Canada’s backcourt. They are both capable of producing at an elite level. Furthermore, they have the kind of partnership that only decades together can create.

5. The Cousins Will Face Each Other in The WCF

The two cousins are now set to do battle in the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves and Thunder are both capable of progressing. However, SGA is arguably the best player in the series. He will demand significant attention from the defense.

This will be the first time the cousins have faced each other in the postseason. However, they have gone head-to-head on 15 occasions. Still, the pressure of the Conference Finals will undoubtedly be a new experience for both of them.

So, while SGA and NAW have a close relationship off the court, it’s unlikely they will do each other any favors when they step between the lines.