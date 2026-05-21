Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Surprisingly Calls Out $87 Million Starter for Play vs. Wemby

The Oklahoma City Thunder evened the series against the San Antonio Spurs, but it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s puzzling comments following the victory that grabbed fans’ attention. Oklahoma City opted to use big man Isaiah Hartenstein to defend Victor Wembanyama for much of Game 2.

Hartenstein appeared to hold his own throughout Game 2, but apparently not everyone agreed. After the Thunder’s win, NBC Sports’ Zora Stephenson attempted to give Gilgeous-Alexander a layup question to praise his teammate.

Stephenson asked the NBA MVP about Hartenstein’s play against Wembanyama, hinting that the big man did well defending the Spurs center. Gilgeous-Alexander was not having any of it as the guard emphasized that he was unsure if Hartenstein played well.

“I’m not sure if it was good, to be honest, yeah,” Gilgeous-Alexander responded in the May 20, 2026, postgame interview.

Stephenson appeared confused and asked if SGA could explain what he meant by his assessment. After a brief pause, this prompted Gilgeous-Alexander to backtrack from his original comments.

“It was all right,” Gilgeous-Alexander noted. “It was good. It was good.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest news on the Spurs-Thunder series.

SGA Attempted to Walk Back His Comments on Isaiah Hartenstein After Thunder’s Win vs. Spurs

There is always a chance that Gilgeous-Alexander did not understand the question. SGA could have also been hinting that he needs to watch the film in order to get a clearer assessment of Hartenstein’s performance.

Regardless, the star’s postgame comments did not exactly land. SGA attempted to walk back his comments during a subsequent press conference noting that he misheard the original question.

“I didn’t really hear,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of his comments about Hartenstein, per Daily Thunder’s Brandon Ranbar. “Then when I realized what she said, I gave her the right answer.”

Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein’s Physicality vs. Spurs Grabbed Attention

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Hartenstein posted 10 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in the win. It was Hartenstein’s defensive play that created a stir.

Hartenstein was seen on several plays grabbing Spurs players. Ultimately, Hartenstein and the Thunder’s defense were able to avoid another repeat performance from Wembanyama. The Spurs star still played well, but the center did not have another career night offensively.

Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein Is on a 3-Year, $87 Million Contract With OKC

Wembanyama notched 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four rebounds in a losing effort. It was not a bad game, but it proved hard to follow-up on one of the best performances of his young career in Game 1.

Hartenstein started 47 games for Oklahoma City during the regular season averaging 9.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Thunder center is on a three-year, $87 million contract that is slated to go through the 2026-27 season.

Oklahoma City has a club option for Hartenstein’s final season giving the team a decision to make this offseason. Now, the series heads to San Antionio for the next two contests with Game 3 tipping off on Friday, May 22.

Thunder HC Mark Daignesult on Isaiah Hartenstein: ‘He Checks Every Box’

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Not everyone agrees with Gilgeous-Alexander’s skepticism of Hartenstein. Thunder head coach Mark Daignesult gushed over Hartenstein’s performance following the team’s win.

“If you listed all the skills you wanted from a modern center, true center, he checks every box,” Daignesult said of Hartenstein following Game 2, per Clutch Points. “That’s why I love him.

“And the other thing I love about him is I played him 12 minutes and he doesn’t bat an eye. Turns around tonight and played a great game”