Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Where Spurs Rank Among Thunder’s Toughest Playoff Opponents

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one game away from either reaching the NBA Finals or seeing their season come to an end after a stunning Game 6 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio’s 118-91 victory on Thursday forced a decisive Game 7 and intensified the spotlight on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has faced one of the toughest defensive challenges of his playoff career. The two-time MVP finished with 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting as Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle once again disrupted Oklahoma City’s offense.

After the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked where the Spurs rank among the toughest postseason opponents the Thunder have faced during their recent playoff runs. His response underscored Oklahoma City’s respect for a San Antonio team that has pushed the series to its limit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says San Antonio Spurs Rank Among Oklahoma City Thunder’s Toughest Opponents

When asked whether the Spurs represent the toughest challenge the Thunder have faced as a group, Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to several recent playoff battles while placing San Antonio among the best.

“I don’t know. They’re up there for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Indiana and Denver were pretty tough. Taking us to Game 7, probably the common denominator with those groups.”

The Thunder needed seven games to get past both the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets during previous postseason runs, and the Spurs have now joined that list after extending the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged that facing elite competition is expected this deep into the playoffs.

“But yeah, they’re a very tough team, really good team,” he said. “Especially this late in the season, you’re going to play teams of this caliber. It’s no surprise.”

The Spurs have given Oklahoma City problems throughout the season. San Antonio won four of five regular-season meetings and has continued to challenge the Thunder with a combination of size, defense, and star power.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs in Game 6 with 28 points and 10 rebounds while helping anchor a defense that limited Oklahoma City to 91 points.

“We played together and passed the ball,” Wembanyama said. “We trusted the game plan as always.”

The Spurs also outscored the Thunder 32-13 in the third quarter and used a 20-0 run to take complete control of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stays Committed to His Game Ahead of Thunder-Spurs Game 7

Despite his recent shooting struggles, Gilgeous-Alexander made clear that he will not change his offensive approach entering the biggest game of the season.

“A lot of the shots that I’m shooting, I’ve shot plenty of times before and they feel good,” he said after Game 6. “They’re just not going in.”

The Thunder star has faced constant pressure from San Antonio’s defense throughout the series. Wembanyama’s presence around the basket and Castle’s perimeter defense have forced Gilgeous-Alexander into difficult shots, limiting his efficiency.

According to The Athletic, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.3 points in the series while shooting below his usual standards. He was also a minus-28 during Thursday’s loss.

Still, the MVP believes abandoning his game now would be a mistake.

“But it’s too late to abandon my work and abandon my game and who I am,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “This late in the season, I’ve got to trust it and live or die by it.”

The Thunder will host Game 7 at Paycom Center on Saturday with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Gilgeous-Alexander called it “the biggest game of my career” and emphasized the reality facing both teams.

“It’s the next game,” he said. “And if I lose, my season’s over.”

For Oklahoma City, the challenge is clear. The Thunder must solve a Spurs team that Gilgeous-Alexander now ranks among the toughest opponents of their playoff era if they hope to continue their championship pursuit.