Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Teams Up With Donovan Mitchell In Wild Trade Pitch

The OKC Thunder’s stunning Game 7 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals may trigger a massive reboot of the team’s composition, especially considering the injuries and struggles some players had during the grueling seven-game series.

One wild roster move aimed to address the Thunder’s offensive creation woes has been pitched by the Bleacher Report following OKC’s Game 7 loss against the Spurs.

The pitch included the Cleveland Cavaliers and featured Donovan Mitchell to the Thunder in exchange for Cason Wallace, who had a breakout star for the Thunder on both ends, and Jalen Williams, who barely played in the Western Conference Finals due to a nagging hamstring injury.

The trade hypothetically pairs two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with another elite on-ball creator in Mitchell, who also lost in the conference finals via sweep against the New York Knicks.

Thunder’s Defensive Floor May Be Hit If Donovan Mitchell Gets Added

However, the trade would take a hit on the Thunder’s defensive versatility as Wallace and Williams, when healthy, made up OKC’s defensive identity with their fast hands and superb anticipation.

The trade pitch would also coincide with Wallace’s possible contract extension. Next season, Wallace will be on the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract. He can sign a massive contract extension in the summer worth over $20 million, depending on how the Thunder views his strong two-way value.

On the other hand, Williams would be entering the first year of his rookie maximum contract, which would earn him over $41 million in the 2026-2027 season.

However, Williams dealt with numerous injuries this season, including two setbacks in both of his hamstrings. He only appeared in 33 games in the regular season and five games in the playoffs, including in Game 6 of the West Finals, where he only had one point.

Meanwhile, Mitchell experienced his first-ever conference finals this season, only to lose four straight years. In the playoffs, he put up 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Thunder Receives Warning From Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace could be a trade candidate in the offseason as he sent a warning to the OKC Thunder following their Game 7 loss to the Spurs.

“I love the Thunder. But I’m more focused on getting better this summer and being able to go back out there and compete,” Wallace said.

He continued that all he wanted was to compete at a high level in the NBA. The Thunder is expected to remain in the title hunt for the next few years.

“I’m not money-driven. I want to compete, that’s the main focus of me. So whether I get paid this summer or not, you know, I’m going to get better because that’s what I have to do to stay in this league,” he said.

The Thunder needs to decide which of their top perimeter defenders they should retain in the offseason. Choosing Wallace would be a great pick, considering how he has become a solid offensive contributor over the past two seasons.

In Game 7, he led the Thunder with 17 points on five 3-point makes to provide the team some fight aside from Gilgeous-Alexander.