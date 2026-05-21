Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under Fire for Actions During Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were able to even up the Western Conference Finals at one game apiece on Wednesday night, defeating the San Antonio Spurs by a final score of 122-113.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 30 points on 12-for-24 shooting, while also dishing out nine assists, grabbing four rebounds, and blocking two shots. After a monster Game 1 performance, Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, recorded six assists, and blocked four shots.

Now, the series will shift to San Antonio on Friday night.

While Oklahoma City has every reason to be excited about evening the series, Game 2 did bring some concerning news. Jalen Williams left the game due to left hamstring tightness. He has already been forced to miss time due to issues with that hamstring in the playoffs.

All of that being said, Gilgeous-Alexander is under fire for his actions during the Game 2 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Called Out for Excessive Flopping

House of Lowlights on X shared a video from Game 2 that showed Gilgeous-Alexander hitting the floor on a high number of his shot attempts.

Over the years, Gilgeous-Alexander has been given the nickname of “Foul Merchant.” Why has he been given that nickname? Many fans believe that he tries way too hard to get to the foul line.

Throughout the course of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged nine free throw attempts per game. Entering Game 2, he had averaged 10.2 free throws per game in nine outings.

Fans did not take long to jump into the comments section of the social media post to share their thoughts on the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar. There were some not so nice comments made.

NBA World Reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Game 2 Flopping

Quite a few comments came in on the post from House of Lowlights. Here are just a few of them.

“This dude looks like he practices falling to the ground safely as much he practices shooting the ball,” one fan commented.

Another chimed in, “The NBA media really made this guy a two time MVP out of pure hate for Luka.”

“He should be warned and suspended if it keeps happening. This is ridiculous,” a third fan said.

A fourth comment read, “This dude is disgusting. This is the nastiest version of basketball i’ve ever seen, AND the nasty media voted this dude as MVP.”

“It is so hard to watch the MVP become the King of Flops, stealing the title from Lebron James,” a fifth fan wrote.

Game 3 of the Western Conference will be played on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. Fans will be able to watch the game on NBC and Peacock. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander will look to take a 2-1 lead in the series.