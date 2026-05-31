Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Honest About Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren After Loss

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their bid for a second straight NBA championship end Saturday night with a 111-103 Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

The defeat ended a season in which Oklahoma City entered the playoffs as one of the league’s favorites. Injuries to All-Star forward Jalen Williams and reserve guard Ajay Mitchell became major storylines during the series, while questions also emerged about Chet Holmgren’s offensive struggles against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Speaking after the Thunder’s season-ending loss, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed both topics directly. The two-time MVP emphasized how important Williams and Holmgren remain to Oklahoma City’s future despite the disappointing finish.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Jalen Williams’ Importance to Oklahoma City Thunder

When asked about Williams’ absence for much of the season and postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear the Thunder missed one of their most versatile players.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, not having Dub for the whole year basically, I mean, sucked,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s just such like a unicorn out there.”

Williams missed significant time because of hamstring issues and was unavailable for Game 7 after briefly returning in Game 6.

Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to Williams’ accomplishments and all-around impact on both ends of the floor.

“He’s a 20 point per game score. Guards one through five,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Last season, he got All-NBA for offense, All-NBA for defense, and was an All-Star all in the same season.”

The Thunder star added that losing a player with Williams’ skill set removed a major advantage from Oklahoma City’s lineup.

“Having that Swiss Army knife on the court 24-7 is just a luxury,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We just didn’t have that luxury this year.”

Williams’ absence became even more noticeable during the Western Conference Finals, where Oklahoma City was forced to rely heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander for offensive production against a Spurs team led by Wembanyama.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defends Chet Holmgren After Spurs Series

Holmgren also faced scrutiny after Game 7. The All-Star finished with four points and four rebounds while attempting only two shots. He did not take a field-goal attempt after the first quarter.

Despite the criticism, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed full confidence in his teammate.

“We need Chet,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Before Chet was here we weren’t who we are today. We didn’t have the success we had today.”

The Thunder guard stressed that Oklahoma City is at its best when Holmgren is performing at a high level.

“When he’s the best version of himself, we’re the best version of ourselves and it’s no secret,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Holmgren averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds during the Western Conference Finals after averaging 20.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in the previous round against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rather than offering suggestions for Holmgren’s offseason development, Gilgeous-Alexander said he trusts the young big man to respond the same way he has throughout his career.

“I don’t need to umbrella Chet. He’ll figure it out,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

He also reiterated his belief that Holmgren’s future remains extremely bright.

“The version of Chet that we have today is the worst version of Chet we’ll ever have,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s going to get better at basketball.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault echoed similar sentiments after Game 7, defending Holmgren’s overall contribution despite the lack of scoring.

“He was a huge contributor in ways that may not be in the box score or visible,” Daigneault said, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

With Williams expected to return healthy and Holmgren entering another offseason of development, Gilgeous-Alexander remains confident that Oklahoma City’s core can continue competing at the highest level despite its disappointing exit against San Antonio.