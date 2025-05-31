Kendrick Perkins’ Bold GOAT Take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

If the Oklahoma City Thunder complete their title run this season, Kendrick Perkins says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t just get a ring—he’ll get the crown.

Perkins, who played with both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, believes SGA has already accomplished more than his predecessors in a shorter amount of time. And if he delivers the Thunder their first-ever championship? It’s a wrap.

“Two things. Number one, he’d be the greatest Thunder ever, ever. More than Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook,” Perkins said on NBA on ESPN. “Third regular season of averaging over 30 and shooting over 50% from the field. Scoring title, MVP, conference MVP, going to the NBA Finals and winning a championship, and he’s going to win NBA Finals MVP” (via NBA on ESPN).

That’s a bold claim—but it might not be wrong.

.@KendrickPerkins says SGA would be the "greatest Thunder ever" if he wins the NBA Finals 👀 "Yes, past Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook." pic.twitter.com/6KErbpIbPN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 30, 2025

Why Shai’s Thunder Era Could Be Different

The Thunder are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, when Durant, Westbrook, and James Harden took them there—only to fall short. Now, SGA has a chance to do what even that stacked OKC core never could: bring a title home.

But Perkins sees something even bigger than one ring. He believes Shai is already building a top-tier resume, one that places him among the modern greats.

“Second, he’s going to get his superstar jacket and sit at the same table as LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Steph, KD, and Giannis,” Perkins continued. “Enter that group of being a legit superstar, and there’s nothing left to do but add to his legacy” (via NBA on ESPN).

At just 26, SGA is already a three-time All-Star and All-NBA member, league MVP, and the undisputed face of a Thunder team built to contend for years.

Thunder Dynasty Incoming?

With a clean cap sheet, a war chest of draft picks, and a loaded young core, the Thunder might be entering a dynastic window. And it starts with Shai.

If he delivers a title—maybe even more than one—there’s no doubt he’ll have a legacy that surpasses anyone who’s ever worn a Thunder jersey.

And if you ask Perk, that legacy has already started.

Thunder’s Legacy Play

This isn’t just about what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could accomplish. It’s about what he’s already doing. In just a few seasons, he’s shifted the narrative around the Oklahoma City Thunder, turning them from a rebuild into a real contender.

He’s got the numbers. The poise. The respect.

And now, the biggest stage.

Win a title, and everything changes. Not just for SGA, but for the franchise. The Thunder will no longer be the team that almost made it with KD and Russ. They’ll be the team that finished the job with Shai.

He’s already on his way to becoming the greatest Thunder player of all time. Now he has the chance to build something even bigger— a legacy that lasts.