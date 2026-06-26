Oklahoma City Thunder Sign 21 PPG Scorer After NBA Draft

On Wednesday evening, Lamar Wilkerson did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a very strong season for the Indiana Hoosiers where he averaged 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 32 games.

OKC Thunder Sign 21 PPG Scorer After NBA Draft

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Wilkerson is signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell DraftExpress. The 6’4+ sharp-shooting guard averaged 20+ PPG each of the past two seasons and has drilled 39.2% of his 780 career three-point attempts.”

Wilkerson had spent the first three seasons of his college career at Sam Houston before one year with the Hoosiers.

During his final season at Sam Houston (2024-25), he averaged 20.5 points per contest while shooting 44.5% from three-point range in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@PurduePeter69: “This is getting out of hand. Thunder need to be stopped”

@sportscasual67: “Have any of their undrafted guys gone anywhere though other than Dort, they play well in G league but fade out on the main roster, I dont understand tbh,”

Justin Martinez: “Undrafted Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the OKC Thunder. His teammate, Sam Alexis, has also agreed to play Summer League with the Thunder.”

@SportsofSHSU: “Congrats to Bearkat great Lamar Wilkerson on signing an Exhibit-10 deal with the Thunder! The deal will allow Wilkerson to compete for a G-League or NBA roster spot in OKC this upcoming season. Lamar has proved himself before and I have no doubt he can do it again.”

@textoocho: “Oh nice! Played first 3 seasons at Sam Houston. Saw him light up my Lamar Cardinals. Another shooter!”

Wilkerson will clearly be an intriguing player to watch at NBA Summer League.