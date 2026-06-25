Oklahoma City Thunder Sign 21-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday, the 2026 NBA Draft concluded with the second round.

After the draft, many players sign with teams as undrafted free agents.

Right away, there were a handful of transactions that were reported.

OKC Thunder Sign 21-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder are signing Josh Dix to a two-way deal.

Via Charania: “Undrafted Creighton guard Josh Dix has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN.”

Dix played his first three seasons at Iowa (before joining Creighton).

He finished last year with averages of 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 34 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Dix joining the Thunder:

Jon Walker: “Josh Dix said Payton Sandfort, on a two-way with the Thunder, helped him through the predraft process. The former Iowa teammates now link up in OKC.”

@rexkwondo54: “Josh Dix is the 3rd former Hawkeye on currently on the Thunder. They know how to shoot it in Iowa City, and we know Presti loves shooters”

Justin Martinez: “OKC has signed Creighton’s Josh Dix to a two-way deal. The 6-6 guard averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds as a senior last season. Former Iowa teammate of Payton Sandfort.”

@BReynolds200: “Is Iowa becoming a pipeline for the Thunder? Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix were Iowa teammates during the 2023-25 seasons. Bennett Stirtz just finished his lone season at Iowa”

@tcraighoops: “Thunder Summer League is about to be MUST WATCH for me”

Looking At The Thunder

The Thunder have done an excellent job of developing young talent, so it should be interesting to see how Dix does in Summer League, the G League (and eventually the NBA).

They are coming off a season where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.