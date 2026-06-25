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Oklahoma City Thunder Sign 21-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 19: Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder arrives prior to playing the Indiana Pacers in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the 2026 NBA Draft concluded with the second round.

After the draft, many players sign with teams as undrafted free agents.

Right away, there were a handful of transactions that were reported.

OKC Thunder Sign 21-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

GettyJosh Dix #4 of the Creighton Bluejays dribbles the ball against Chase Ross #2 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half at Fiserv Forum on January 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder are signing Josh Dix to a two-way deal.

Via Charania: “Undrafted Creighton guard Josh Dix has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell ESPN.”

Dix played his first three seasons at Iowa (before joining Creighton).

He finished last year with averages of 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range in 34 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJosh Dix #4 of the Creighton Bluejays looks on in the second half of a Players Era Championship basketball tournament game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s what people were saying about Dix joining the Thunder:

Jon Walker: “Josh Dix said Payton Sandfort, on a two-way with the Thunder, helped him through the predraft process. The former Iowa teammates now link up in OKC.”

@rexkwondo54: “Josh Dix is the 3rd former Hawkeye on currently on the Thunder. They know how to shoot it in Iowa City, and we know Presti loves shooters”

Justin Martinez: “OKC has signed Creighton’s Josh Dix to a two-way deal. The 6-6 guard averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds as a senior last season. Former Iowa teammate of Payton Sandfort.”

GettyJosh Dix #4 of the Creighton Bluejays gets the rebound against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on February 18, 2026 in Storrs, Connecticut.

@BReynolds200: “Is Iowa becoming a pipeline for the Thunder? Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix were Iowa teammates during the 2023-25 seasons. Bennett Stirtz just finished his lone season at Iowa”

@tcraighoops: “Thunder Summer League is about to be MUST WATCH for me”

Looking At The Thunder

GettyHead Coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder talks with the media during the pre-game presser prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on March 17, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder have done an excellent job of developing young talent, so it should be interesting to see how Dix does in Summer League, the G League (and eventually the NBA).

They are coming off a season where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Oklahoma City Thunder Sign 21-Year-Old Guard After NBA Draft

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