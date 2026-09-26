Oklahoma City Thunder Quietly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

This week, the Oklahoma City Thunder started training camp.

On Friday, the team announced that they had signed several players.

One of those players was Zhaire Smith.

Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire wrote on Friday: “The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Andrew Holifield and guards Robert McCray V and Zhaire Smith to Exhibit-10 contracts.”

Social Media Reacts

Smith spent last season playing for the G League affiliate of the Thunder.

Based on the signing, he will likely return to the Oklahoma City Blue this year.

Here’s what people were saying about the signings:

@SleeperThunder: “Holifield averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 31 games for Lamar during the 2025‑26 season. Smith put up 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 33 games with the OKC Blue last season, while McCray added 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 33 games for Florida State in 2025‑26.”

@daywalker02: “Zhaire bounced around, any insight on how good they are outside of gleague fodder?”

@TheSpotUpShot: “Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Robert McCray V, Andrew Holifield, and Zhaire Smith to training camp contracts.”

Brett Siegel: “Zhaire Smith, the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has signed an E10 deal with the OKC Thunder.”

Looking At Smith

Smith has played part of two seasons at the NBA level (all for the Philadelphia 76ers).

He has career averages of 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in 13 games.

In addition, Smith appeared in two NBA playoff games during the 2019 season.

Smith turned 27 in June.

He last appeared in an NBA game during the 2019-20 season.

Looking At The Thunder

The Thunder are coming off a year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 64-18 record.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.