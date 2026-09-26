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Oklahoma City Thunder Quietly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Zhaire Smith poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This week, the Oklahoma City Thunder started training camp.

On Friday, the team announced that they had signed several players.

One of those players was Zhaire Smith.

Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire wrote on Friday: “The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Andrew Holifield and guards Robert McCray V and Zhaire Smith to Exhibit-10 contracts.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyZhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during Media Day at 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey.

Smith spent last season playing for the G League affiliate of the Thunder.

Based on the signing, he will likely return to the Oklahoma City Blue this year.

Here’s what people were saying about the signings:

@SleeperThunder: “Holifield averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 31 games for Lamar during the 2025‑26 season. Smith put up 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 33 games with the OKC Blue last season, while McCray added 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 33 games for Florida State in 2025‑26.”

@daywalker02: “Zhaire bounced around, any insight on how good they are outside of gleague fodder?”

@TheSpotUpShot: “Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Robert McCray V, Andrew Holifield, and Zhaire Smith to training camp contracts.”

Brett Siegel: “Zhaire Smith, the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has signed an E10 deal with the OKC Thunder.”

Looking At Smith

GettyZhaire Smith poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 16th overall by the Phoenix Suns during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Smith has played part of two seasons at the NBA level (all for the Philadelphia 76ers).

He has career averages of 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range in 13 games.

In addition, Smith appeared in two NBA playoff games during the 2019 season.

GettyGoran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Zhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Smith turned 27 in June.

He last appeared in an NBA game during the 2019-20 season.

Looking At The Thunder

GettyHead coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder arrives prior to playing the Indiana Pacers in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Thunder are coming off a year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 64-18 record.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Oklahoma City Thunder Quietly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

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