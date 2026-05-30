OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup for Game 7 vs Spurs After Injury News

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face their biggest game of the season Saturday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The winner advances to the NBA Finals to face the New York Knicks, while the loser sees its season come to an end.

The Thunder enter the decisive matchup dealing with significant injury concerns. ESPN insider Shams Charania announced Friday that All-Star forward Jalen Williams has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain, while Thunder beat writer Justin Martinez confirmed that reserve guard Ajay Mitchell will also miss the game because of a right soleus strain.

Despite those absences, Oklahoma City will lean on its core group led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort as it attempts to defend its Western Conference crown on its home floor.

Oklahoma City Thunder Confirm Starting Lineup for Game 7 Against San Antonio Spurs

Ahead of tipoff, the Thunder announced their starting lineup for the winner-take-all contest.

Oklahoma City will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The lineup reflects the adjustments Oklahoma City has been forced to make following Williams’ absence. Williams had been one of the Thunder’s most important players throughout their championship run, but injuries have limited his availability this season and throughout the playoffs.

Williams attempted to return in Game 6 after missing Games 3, 4 and 5. However, he played only 10 minutes and finished with one point and one assist in Oklahoma City’s 118-91 loss.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault explained after that game that Williams was still working through the injury.

“He’s obviously not 100%,” Daigneault said. “He didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what to expect.”

Daigneault added, “I give him a lot of credit to get himself out there. He did the best he could. He’s certainly not the reason we lost.”

The Thunder later ruled Williams out for Game 7, forcing Oklahoma City to move forward without its All-Star forward.

Alex Caruso and Mark Daigneault Address Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Veteran guard Alex Caruso acknowledged the impact of losing Williams but expressed confidence in the group that remains available.

“It sucks. We’re a better team when he’s playing,” Caruso said. “He’s an incredible player. I think the awards and accolades he has achieved in his young career so far kind of speak to that.”

Caruso also emphasized the mindset inside Oklahoma City’s locker room entering the decisive game.

“It puts you at ease knowing that you’re going to get the best from each guy,” Caruso said. “They’re going to go out there and put their best foot forward and do what they need to do to sacrifice for the team to try to win the game.”

He added, “Looking around the locker room, there’s no doubt in my mind that these guys are ready to go to war for each other.”

While Williams will not play Saturday, Daigneault offered some encouraging news regarding his recovery. According to the coach, Williams did not suffer a setback after appearing in Game 6.

“He came out of the game about where he went,” Daigneault said.

Daigneault also left open the possibility of Williams returning if Oklahoma City advances to the NBA Finals.

“Depending on what happens today, if we’re fortunate enough to win and advance, he’ll continue his rehab and we’ll take the same process as we go forward,” Daigneault said.

For now, the Thunder’s focus remains squarely on Game 7. With Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Wallace, Dort and Hartenstein leading the starting unit, Oklahoma City will attempt to overcome the loss of Williams and Mitchell and earn a trip to the NBA Finals against New York.