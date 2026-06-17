Thunder Add Superstar Forward in Major Shakeup Trade Proposal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are no longer the defending champions. With the Knicks winning the title over the Spurs, they cede their status. Losing in seven games to the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals could spur some changes within the roster.

Of course, the Thunder have a major cap crunch on the horizon. If they were to keep the same roster intact next season, they would be the most expensive roster in the league. They would be far past the second apron of the luxury tax, and they would be the most expensive team in league history.

A bold trade proposal from Bleacher Report has Oklahoma City making a big shakeup by adding Kawhi Leonard.

Thunder Add Kawhi Leonard in Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade idea:

Thunder Acquire: Kawhi Leonard

Clippers Acquire: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe

Holmgren had a rough series against the Spurs. His shooting fell off a cliff, and he was not able to defend the rim well enough. Still, he is very young and should only continue to get better. Trading him for such a win-now player would certainly be a bold move.

This move also has to do with lowering the cap number. Holmgren’s extension has already kicked in, so he is due a ton of money over the next few years. Leonard is coming off the best season of his career, although he does have a history of injuries that should worry OKC.

This is a trade that seems to be a little bold for where Oklahoma City sits in the pecking order of the NBA. If they are going to get rid of Holmgren, it would likely be for someone who is a little younger. Leonard just has too many risks to trade someone with as much talent as Holmgren has.

A Big Trade Cannot be Ruled out for Oklahoma City

While OKC has the cap crunch coming, they have a lot of assets they can move. The Thunder have a chance to reset their cap sheet a bit by trading some starters. Luguentz Dort might be the biggest candidate from the starting lineup to get moved, although Holmgren is certainly up there.

A big trade cannot be ruled out with the Thunder. While they still have a very young team, the Spurs have overtaken them as the best team in the Western Conference. Making changes is the only way they are going to be able to take that mantle back.

With the NBA Draft looming, a trade with the Thunder would likely happen soon. They have some first-round picks they could decide to move as part of a larger package. This is a team that has to make some tough decisions in free agency about who they want to bring back.

Figuring out the next superstar would be tough if the team decided to part ways with Holmgren. This season, OKC had one of the best offenses of any team in the playoffs. Part of that is because of what Holmgren does at the rim.