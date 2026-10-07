Thunder Rookie Aday Mara Puts NBA on Notice After What He Just Did

The Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Aday Mara looked like an immediate steal as soon as he hit the floor in his preseason debut against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mara finished his night with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in just 18 minutes. The 7-foot-3 center did not miss a shot, going 5-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He also finished with a plus-13 rating in an efficient first look for Oklahoma City.

The performance becomes even more impressive when considering the competition. Mara was not simply piling up numbers against players unlikely to make an NBA roster. New Orleans brought legitimate NBA talent to Tulsa, including Zion Williamson, while Mara also battled Pelicans rookie big man Derik Queen around the basket.

That gave the Thunder a meaningful opportunity to evaluate their young center against NBA size and athleticism. Mara responded by making an impact on both ends of the floor and looking comfortable in his first preseason action.

Mara’s size was always going to be one of his biggest strengths. At 7-foot-3, he provides length around the rim that few players can match. The bigger question entering his rookie season was whether he could handle the speed and physicality of NBA competition while turning his size into consistent production.

His preseason debut provided an encouraging first answer. Mara controlled the glass, protected the rim and finished every shot he attempted without needing the offense to run through him.

He also did it without Oklahoma City’s stars making life easier for him. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace were held out as the Thunder managed the first night of a preseason back-to-back.

Instead, Mara started alongside Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Bennett Stirtz and Kenrich Williams. The unusual lineup gave Oklahoma City a chance to see how Mara would respond without being surrounded by its championship-level core, and the rookie took advantage of the opportunity.

One preseason performance should not dramatically change expectations for a rookie. Mara will face tougher matchups, scouting adjustments and the normal challenges that come with developing at the NBA level. Still, his debut gave Oklahoma City plenty to be encouraged about moving forward.

Mara protected the rim, rebounded at a high level and showed some passing ability with three assists. Most importantly, he looked comfortable against NBA competition while making an impact without demanding touches.

His first preseason performance, however, offered an intriguing possibility for Oklahoma City. The Thunder may have another young developmental piece worth watching closely.

The Thunder already have one of the deepest rosters in basketball, and somehow, their nucleus of big men might be getting even bigger. Holmgren and Hartenstein already give Oklahoma City an imposing combination of size, defense and versatility, and Mara’s debut offered an early glimpse at another massive piece developing behind them. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.