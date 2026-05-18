Thunder Hit With Bad News Before Game 1 After Spurs Injury Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder expected uncertainty entering Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Instead, they’re getting clarity on both sides — and it could shape the series from the opening tip.

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, listed as questionable with right ankle soreness, participated in morning shootaround and indicated he expects to play Monday night.

“Just going through the day, trying to test it out,” Fox said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “I’ll move my pregame up just to make sure.”

But while Fox’s expected availability strengthens San Antonio, Oklahoma City is trending in the opposite direction with a key return of its own.

Forward Jalen Williams is expected to be available after missing time with a left hamstring strain — a development that could significantly impact the matchup.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update: Thunder Defense Faces Full Spurs Attack

Fox’s presence is critical for a Spurs offense built on pace, shot creation and pressure at the point of attack.

The 28-year-old has played in every postseason game despite lingering ankle soreness, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds. His ability to break down defenses complements Victor Wembanyama’s interior dominance and opens opportunities across the floor.

Against Oklahoma City this season, Fox was particularly effective, averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 assists in five matchups as the Spurs built a 4-1 edge over the Thunder.

With Fox expected to go, Oklahoma City must prepare for a full-strength perimeter attack — one that forces rotations and tests defensive discipline.

Jalen Williams Return Gives Thunder Much-Needed Two-Way Boost

If Fox represents stability for San Antonio, Williams’ return offers Oklahoma City a timely counter.

The 25-year-old forward has not played since April 22 but was listed as available for Game 1 after participating in practice and indicating he feels “healthy.”

His return restores one of the Thunder’s most versatile contributors — a player capable of scoring, facilitating and defending multiple positions alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams’ presence gives Oklahoma City:

Additional ball-handling and secondary playmaking

A reliable perimeter defender against San Antonio’s guards

More lineup flexibility in both small and switch-heavy units

Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season before the injury. For a Thunder team that struggled at times against the Spurs’ balance this season, that versatility could be critical.

Spurs Depth Questions Still Loom Beyond Fox

While Fox appears on track to play, uncertainty remains elsewhere in San Antonio’s rotation.

Center Luke Kornet, listed as questionable with left foot soreness, has been a steady contributor off the bench, averaging 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this postseason.

His rebounding presence — particularly against Oklahoma City — has helped the Spurs control possessions and limit second chances.

If Kornet is limited or unavailable, the Spurs may lean more heavily on Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk, potentially opening opportunities for the Thunder to push tempo and attack the glass.

Thunder vs Spurs Matchup: Early Swing Opportunity Emerges

San Antonio enters the series with a clear edge based on prior results, but the current injury landscape introduces a new dynamic.

Fox’s expected return maintains the Spurs’ offensive identity.

Williams’ return, however, gives Oklahoma City a chance to reshape the matchup.

The Thunder now regain a key piece who can help contain San Antonio’s perimeter threats while easing offensive pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander — a balance they lacked in earlier meetings.

Game 1 Could Set Tone for Series Shift

Game 1 is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will look to protect home court and flip the narrative against a team that has had their number.

What once appeared to be a potential advantage for Oklahoma City — Fox’s injury uncertainty — has shifted.

But with Williams back in the lineup, the Thunder may have found an answer of their own.

And in a series defined by matchups and momentum, that balance could prove decisive from the very first possession.