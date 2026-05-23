Thunder Coach Drops Mysterious Ajay Mitchell Injury Message Before Official Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder keep finding ways to stay afloat in a brutal playoff run, but another injury wrinkle has added a layer of uncertainty.

Ajay Mitchell, who has become one of OKC’s most useful young players this postseason, exited Game 3 against the Spurs without a clear diagnosis. For a team already dealing with key absences, even a small setback matters.

Ajay Mitchell Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Update

After the game, Mark Daigneault did not give much away. When asked what injury Mitchell was dealing with, the coach said:

“I don’t even know… I know, but I’m not giving an update on it. It’ll be a listing tonight,” as per Underdog NBA

That kind of answer usually means the team is waiting for the official report, and the current listing remains vague: Mitchell exited to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return.

Ajay Mitchell Oklahoma City Thunder Impact On The Series

Mitchell’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ contribution is far from just scoring in the box score. His 6-foot-4 frame and relaxed, ball-handling style make him an excellent addition for Oklahoma City who now have another guard capable of directing the offense, pressuring the defense, and defending multiple positions.

This is quite crucial considering that Thunder’s starting lineup keeps getting changed due to injuries and the bench is being relied upon to play major minutes as if in a playoff situation.

In fact, OKC’s bench outplayed San Antonio’s bench 76-23 in Game 3, and Mitchell is one of those players from the bench depth to whom that kind of performance is credited.

I think Mitchell makes a difference because he is the perfect fit for the Thunder’s biggest playoff advantage: their flexibility.

He maintains pace, composure, and keeps the defense active even if he is not scoring much. This is the reason why Daigneault’s reluctance bears such a strong weight; not only does Oklahoma City really need Mitchell in good health but also they need him to come off the bench as a stabilizing force, especially when the game gets all out of hand.

There will be no break for the Thunder as the next test is right on them. Game 4 is going to be held on Sunday, May 24, in San Antonio at 8 ET on NBC/Peacock, and the Thunder will be leading the series 2-1.

If Mitchell manages to play, his contributions in terms of minutes may be a silent, yet a very effective factor, in determining whether OKC continues to dominate the Western Conference final. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌