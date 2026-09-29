Thunder HC Mark Daigneault Reveals What Sam Presti Already Knows About Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have added two rookies who already possess one of the most important qualities in Sam Presti’s championship-building philosophy.

While fans are eager to see what Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz can accomplish on the court, head coach Mark Daigneault revealed that the organization looks beyond summer league performances and training camp highlights when evaluating its newest players.

Speaking during Thunder media day, Daigneault explained why he refuses to draw premature conclusions about rookies, according to a video shared by Thunder reporter Clemente Almanza.

“You know, I’ve seen a lot. There’s some guys that start with great summer leagues, some guys have poor summer leagues, some guys have good training camps, other guys have poor training camps,” Daigneault said. “You’re collecting the data points and letting them declare where they are, how they can help the team, where they need to improve, where their strengths lie. And that’s undefined at this point.”

Mark Daigneault Reveals Sam Presti’s Unique Approach to Evaluating Thunder Players

Daigneault then shared a fascinating detail about how Presti evaluates potential additions to Oklahoma City’s roster. It’s always riveting to get to hear from the mastermind regarding how he constructs his roster. Rather than focusing exclusively on physical tools or individual statistics, the Thunder general manager considers whether a prospect belongs in the team’s environment.

“The impression I do get, Sam talks about this when he evaluates players in the draft. It always sticks with me. He probably doesn’t remember saying it, but I always remember it,” Daigneault said. “He’ll talk about a player and he’ll be like, ‘I just want to be able to envision them standing over there with the team watching film.'”

Daigneault explained that Presti consistently identifies players who fit Oklahoma City’s identity, adding that he already sees those qualities in Mara and Stirtz.

That observation should be particularly encouraging for Thunder fans. Oklahoma City has established a culture built around unselfishness, accountability and players who embrace their responsibilities regardless of individual recognition. Finding talented rookies who naturally fit that environment could make integrating them into an established championship roster considerably easier.

Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz Face an Intriguing Opportunity in Oklahoma City

Mara brings tremendous size and an intriguing offensive skill set, while Stirtz offers another young guard capable of developing within Oklahoma City’s system. Neither rookie needs to become an immediate star for the Thunder to benefit from their arrival. Their willingness to learn, compete and contribute within the team’s existing structure could prove equally valuable.

Daigneault isn’t promising either player significant minutes, and their eventual roles remain uncertain. However, his comments reveal something important about why Oklahoma City selected them.

Presti has assembled a roster that prioritizes collective success over individual attention. If Mara and Stirtz already understand that philosophy, they have cleared an important hurdle before their NBA careers have truly begun.

For Thunder fans, the exciting part isn’t simply what these rookies might become individually. It’s what they could eventually add to a team that already knows how to win.