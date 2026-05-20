OKC Thunder Get Good News Before Game 2 — Now the Pressure Shifts to SGA

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have caught a timely break ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson delivered a notably uncertain update on All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, raising fresh questions about his availability as Oklahoma City looks to even the series Wednesday night.

Fox’s status remains unclear after missing Game 1 with an ankle injury, and Johnson’s pregame comments suggested the Spurs could once again be without their primary playmaker.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Creates Uncertainty for Spurs

Johnson declined to offer clarity on Fox’s condition, emphasizing that the decision ultimately rests with the player.

“No idea,” Johnson said. “He will or he won’t.”

The Spurs coach added that Fox would continue his recovery routine — centered on rest and treatment — leading up to Game 2, but made clear the coaching staff is not directly involved.

“Between games, he’ll do everything he can, which is mostly rest, and then get treatment,” Johnson said. “I have no input on it, because I trust him more than even medical or anything else. So he’ll tell us.”

The ambiguity surrounding Fox’s status presents a significant development for Oklahoma City after San Antonio stole Game 1 on the road.

Victor Wembanyama Outduels Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on MVP Stage

If Game 1 belonged to anyone, it was Victor Wembanyama — and the timing could not have been more telling.

On the same stage where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was expected to assert himself following his MVP coronation, Wembanyama delivered one of the most dominant performances in recent conference finals history, powering the Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime win.

The 22-year-old superstar finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, logging more than 48 minutes in the longest and most demanding game of his young career.

According to ESPN Insights, Wembanyama became the first player to record at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals game since Charles Barkley in 1993 — underscoring just how rare and historic his performance was.

His impact extended beyond the stat line.

Wembanyama anchored a defensive scheme that disrupted Oklahoma City’s rhythm all night, sagging into the paint to deter drives and forcing the Thunder into contested perimeter looks. His presence alone reshaped the floor, particularly against Gilgeous-Alexander’s downhill attack.

Pressure on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Respond in Game 2

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander — one of the league’s most efficient scorers all season — struggled to find his usual rhythm under constant pressure. He finished with 24 points and 12 assists but shot just 7-of-23 from the field, a sharp drop from his MVP-level efficiency.

The contrast was unmistakable.

On a night that should have belonged to the league’s reigning MVP, it was Wembanyama who seized control — delivering a historic performance while outplaying Gilgeous-Alexander on the biggest stage of the postseason.

“We just got to be better — me, in particular,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I have to be better, especially against a team of this caliber. Nothing more than that.”

In contrast, San Antonio’s younger guards — Stephon Castle and Harper — were more effective handling pressure situations, helping swing momentum in the Spurs’ favor late.

For the Thunder, a sharper and more decisive Gilgeous-Alexander is essential to avoid falling into a 0-2 deficit before the series shifts to San Antonio.

Thunder Could Capitalize on Spurs Backcourt Instability

Fox’s absence in Game 1 forced San Antonio to adjust its offensive structure, leaning more heavily on secondary ballhandlers and half-court execution.

While the Spurs managed to grind out a 122-115 double-overtime victory, the lack of a steady primary initiator was evident at stretches — particularly against Oklahoma City’s pressure defense.

If Fox is unable to play again, the Thunder could look to capitalize by increasing defensive intensity on the perimeter and forcing turnovers — an area where San Antonio showed vulnerability in the opener.

Stephon Castle, Harper Carry Spurs Playmaking Load

Without Fox, San Antonio turned to Stephon Castle and Harper to absorb expanded roles.

Castle delivered a high-usage performance in Game 1, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists across 49 minutes, though he also committed 11 turnovers.

Harper added a historic all-around performance, helping stabilize the Spurs late. Replicating that level of production remains a challenge against an Oklahoma City defense built on length and disruption.

Thunder Face Urgency in Game 2

For the first time this postseason, Oklahoma City faces adversity.

The Thunder enter Game 2 with urgency after dropping the opener at home, knowing the next two games will be played at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

With the Spurs riding momentum — and holding a 5-1 record against Oklahoma City this season — Game 2 presents a pivotal opportunity.

A bounce-back performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, combined with continued defensive pressure, could allow the Thunder to reset the series — especially if San Antonio remains without its All-Star point guard.