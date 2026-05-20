OKC Thunder Receive Latest Update on De’Aaron Fox Just Before Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder received a critical late development on San Antonio Spurs All-Star De’Aaron Fox less than two hours before tipoff of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed that Fox remains a game-time decision as he continues to deal with lingering right ankle soreness.

“Pretty status quo moving forward, I believe,” Johnson said pregame, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “Regardless of whether he plays the games or not, this will be just kind of the world we live in.”

The update keeps Fox’s availability uncertain heading into a pivotal Game 2 matchup, with the Spurs holding a 1-0 series lead after a 122-115 double-overtime win in Game 1.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Status Looms Over Thunder Game Plan

Fox’s status is one of the biggest variables for the Thunder as they look to even the series on their home floor.

The 28-year-old guard did not play in Game 1 due to ankle stiffness, forcing San Antonio to rely on its depth in a dramatic road victory. Without Fox, the Spurs leaned heavily on Victor Wembanyama’s dominant 41-point, 24-rebound performance and a breakout showing from rookie Dylan Harper.

Fox initially suffered the injury scare in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against Minnesota, briefly exiting before returning in the second half. However, the lingering effects kept him sidelined for the Western Conference Finals opener.

Now, even as he progresses toward a potential return, the Spurs appear prepared for continued uncertainty.

Thunder Preparing for Both Scenarios

For Oklahoma City, Fox’s questionable status complicates defensive planning just hours before tipoff.

If Fox plays, the Thunder will have to account for one of the league’s fastest guards and a primary shot creator capable of shifting the series dynamic. If he sits, Oklahoma City must once again contain a Spurs group that proved it can generate offense through multiple contributors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 24 points and 12 assists in Game 1, acknowledged after the opener that the Thunder must adjust regardless of personnel.

“We have to get better from this game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said following the loss.

The Thunder saw their nine-game playoff winning streak snapped in Game 1, making Game 2 a must-win to avoid heading to San Antonio in a deeper deficit.

Spurs Embracing ‘Next-Man-Up’ Approach

San Antonio’s ability to win without Fox underscored the team’s depth and resilience.

Harper stepped into a starting role and delivered 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists across 47 minutes, while Keldon Johnson added 13 points off the bench. The Spurs also received key contributions from Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle in a balanced attack.

Still, Fox’s potential return would provide a major boost to a Spurs offense that already showed it can withstand pressure in high-leverage moments.

Johnson’s “status quo” comment suggests the Spurs are preparing for Fox’s availability to fluctuate throughout the series, rather than expecting a definitive resolution.

Game 2 Stakes Intensify for Thunder

With tipoff approaching, the Thunder remain in wait-and-see mode as Fox’s status hangs in the balance.

Oklahoma City will look to respond behind its core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and a supporting cast that must tighten execution after surrendering a late lead in Game 1.

Whether Fox suits up or not, the Thunder face a clear objective: protect home court and avoid falling into a 2-0 hole.

Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center.