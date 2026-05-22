Thunder Release Official Status for Jalen Williams Before Spurs Game 3

The Western Conference finals have already turned into a physical grind, and Oklahoma City is still sorting through the aftereffects.

One of the Thunder’s most important players is back in the spotlight ahead of Game 3, with the latest update adding another layer of suspense to a series that has already swung hard in both directions.

Williams’ latest status

On the NBA’s official injury report, Jalen Williams was listed as questionable for Friday’s Game 3 matchup against San Antonio because of left hamstring soreness.

This is particularly good news because, looking at the injury concern, it was expected that he will be out for a longer period of time. He is listed as questionable, so Spurs and Thunder fans will eye his status and availability before the tip-off.

Oklahoma City also ruled out Thomas Sorber, while the Spurs entered the day with several concerns of their own.

Williams’ situation is especially sensitive because the hamstring issue is not new. Reuters reported that he was being evaluated daily after aggravating the same hamstring during Game 2, when he started but played only seven minutes before leaving with tightness.

He had just returned from missing six playoff games because of a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

That is why every small detail around his recovery has drawn attention. Williams briefly posted a meme on Instagram about “suffering” before taking it down, a post that reflected the reality of managing a difficult injury during a postseason run.

Williams has been battling injuries for much of the year, making his availability one of the biggest variables for Oklahoma City.

Spurs answer with their own injury concerns

San​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Antonio’s injury report introduced more doubts. De’Aaron Fox is questionable due to a right ankle sprain, while Dylan Harper is doubtful after being listed with right adductor soreness.

Spurs have been juggling both players and Friday’s update did not really tell if any of the two guards will be ready.

The reason that it makes a difference is because Game 3 will be played with the series tied 1-1 and the pressure will be on both teams. San Antonio even managed to take Game 1 in double overtime, but Oklahoma City recovered in Game 2 and the series is pretty much even now.

As Williams, Fox, and Harper are present on the injury report, their availability might determine the overall atmosphere of the game.

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ if Williams gets the green light to play, Oklahoma City might decide to keep an eye on his game intensity so as not to aggravate the injury as the series progresses. Although the Thunder depended mainly on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Game 2, the return of Williams at almost full strength can totally alter the team’s offensive pace for the rest of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.