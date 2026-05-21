Thunder Announce Starting Lineup for Game 2 Against Spurs in Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced their starting lineup for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, keeping their usual five intact despite growing speculation about a possible rotation change after the series opener.

Oklahoma City will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein at Paycom Center as the Thunder attempt to even the series at 1-1. The decision comes after San Antonio claimed a 122-115 double-overtime win in Game 1 behind a dominant performance from Victor Wembanyama.

The Thunder faced questions about their double-big lineup after Game 1. Hartenstein played limited stretches early in the opener, and head coach Mark Daigneault turned to smaller lineups for long stretches of the second half. However, Oklahoma City will stick with the same starting group for a pivotal Game 2 matchup.

Oklahoma City Thunder Stick With Double-Big Starting Lineup

The Thunder opened Game 1 with Holmgren and Hartenstein together in the frontcourt, but San Antonio’s defense created problems for the lineup early.

Victor Wembanyama repeatedly sagged off Hartenstein defensively and protected the rim, helping the Spurs jump out to an early lead. Oklahoma City responded by moving away from the double-big setup during portions of the game.

Alex Caruso replaced Hartenstein less than three minutes into Game 1, and the Thunder later used Cason Wallace alongside their smaller perimeter units after halftime.

Despite that adjustment, Oklahoma City decided not to make a lineup change entering Wednesday’s contest.

The Thunder are looking for stronger production from Holmgren after the All-Star forward scored eight points with eight rebounds in the series opener. Holmgren struggled against San Antonio throughout the regular season as well, averaging 10 points on 38 percent shooting.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also enters Game 2 looking for a bounce-back performance. The NBA MVP finished Game 1 shooting 7-for-23 from the field as San Antonio crowded driving lanes and forced him into contested jump shots.

According to NBA tracking data referenced after Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander generated 30 drives but produced only five baskets from those actions. The Spurs consistently packed the paint with help defenders while relying on Wembanyama’s rim protection behind the play.

San Antonio’s defensive strategy forced Oklahoma City’s role players into open perimeter shots throughout the game. Alex Caruso attempted 14 three-pointers in Game 1 as the Spurs focused on limiting Gilgeous-Alexander’s downhill attacks.

San Antonio Spurs Receive De’Aaron Fox Injury Blow Before Game 2

The Spurs will enter Game 2 without De’Aaron Fox after Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the All-Star guard was ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Fox’s absence removes one of San Antonio’s top perimeter scorers and playmakers heading into a critical road game. The Spurs still carry momentum into the matchup after stealing home-court advantage with Monday’s victory.

Wembanyama delivered one of the biggest playoff performances of his career in the opener. The Spurs star finished with 41 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks across 49 minutes in the double-overtime win.

San Antonio also continued its strong defensive play against Oklahoma City’s offense. The Spurs have now won six of their last seven games against the Thunder, dating back to the regular season.

Game 2 carries major importance for Oklahoma City as it attempts to avoid falling into a 0-2 series deficit before the Western Conference Finals shift to San Antonio.

The Thunder previously recovered from early playoff losses during past postseason runs, but the matchup against Wembanyama and the Spurs has created unique challenges on both ends of the floor.

Wednesday night’s game will show whether Oklahoma City’s decision to stay with its regular starting lineup can help even the series before it heads on the road.