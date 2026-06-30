Thunder Lose Depth Big Man in Free Agency

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost a depth big man as center Branden Carlson has signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency.

Carlson signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Blazers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. He is one of the first players to sign since free agency kicked off at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.

“Free agent 7-footer Branden Carlson has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Portland picks up a big man who has developed in the OKC Thunder system over the last two seasons, finalizing a deal with @PrioritySports ‘ Ross Aroyo and Mark Bartelstein,” Charania wrote on X.

Thunder Lose Key Center Depth

Carlson was a member of the Thunder’s roster for the past two seasons, playing 74 games with the team over that period, and winning a ring when the Thunder claimed the 2025 NBA Championship.

After averaging 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.7 minutes in 32 games his rookie season, Carlson received more playing time this past year, as he averaged 11.6 minutes per game in 42 games, scoring 5.8 points while adding 3.0 rebounds per game.

The 27-year-old Carlson was originally signed as an undrafted player by the Toronto Raptors in 2024 out of Utah. At 7 feet tall, he is blessed with height and will presumably be a backup center for the Blazers behind starter Donovan Clingan and veteran Robert Williams III.

Thunder Have In-House Replacement Already

Although losing Carlson isn’t ideal, the Thunder were likely prepared for it to happen, and they already have an in-house replacement for him in Thomas Sorber, last year’s first-round pick who missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

Sorber should be back for Oklahoma City this season, so he can replace Carlson’s role as a backup center behind Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Harenstein, OKC’s twin towers in the paint who figure to gobble up most of the playing time for the big men.

We’ll see if Thunder GM Sam Presti adds another depth piece at center, but for now, the team should have enough on its current roster to brace for the loss of Carlson as the team’s third-string center.