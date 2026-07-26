Thunder Get Bad News on Two-Way Wing After Spencer Jones’ $12 Million Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued reshaping their roster Saturday by signing restricted free agent Spencer Jones to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet. If the Denver Nuggets decline to match the deal, Jones would join the reigning champions as another versatile wing following the offseason departures of Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.

While the move could strengthen Oklahoma City’s perimeter depth, it also raises new questions about the future of two-way forward Brooks Barnhizer. The former Northwestern standout impressed during the NBA Summer League and earned another two-way contract for the 2026-27 season, but Jones’ arrival could complicate Barnhizer’s path toward securing the Thunder’s final standard roster spot.

Spencer Jones Offer Sheet Clouds Brooks Barnhizer’s Path With Oklahoma City Thunder

Jones emerged as a valuable rotation player for Denver during the 2025-26 season and fits the type of two-way wing Oklahoma City has consistently targeted.

The 6-foot-7 forward brings a proven 3-and-D skill set that could help replace production lost after the departures of Dort, Joe and Wiggins.

His addition also provides insight into how the Thunder view the final standard roster spot.

Barnhizer returned on another two-way contract after showing enough promise during his rookie season to remain with the organization. At 6-foot-5, he has demonstrated the physical style and defensive versatility that have become trademarks of Oklahoma City’s player development system.

Before Jones signed the offer sheet, Barnhizer appeared to be one of the leading candidates to earn a standard NBA contract if the Thunder entered the season with only 14 guaranteed roster spots.

That path is now less certain.

Although Barnhizer and Jones are not identical players, they project into similar reserve wing roles. Jones already has experience contributing on a playoff team, giving Oklahoma City another proven option if Denver declines to match the offer.

Barnhizer also faces increased competition from other players on the roster.

The Thunder filled their remaining two-way spots with wings Josh Dix and 2026 second-round pick Otega Oweh, creating additional competition for playing time and future roster consideration.

Even so, Barnhizer remains under team control and will have opportunities to continue his development in both the NBA and G League during the upcoming season.

Brooks Barnhizer Showed Promise During NBA Summer League

Barnhizer entered the offseason with momentum after a productive showing in Las Vegas.

His best performance came in a 97-87 Summer League loss to the Dallas Mavericks, when he finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

The performance marked his third double-double of Summer League play and showcased the all-around game that helped him earn another season with Oklahoma City.

Northwestern Basketball celebrated the outing on social media, posting, “Daily Double-Double.”

Across his Summer League appearances, Barnhizer averaged 10 points per game while shooting 40% from the field. He also averaged nearly 10 rebounds per contest, highlighting the physicality that has stood out throughout his transition from college basketball.

During the 2025-26 NBA season, Barnhizer appeared in 40 regular-season games for the Thunder. He averaged 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 8.7 minutes per game while splitting time between the NBA and developmental assignments.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Barnhizer has continued to distinguish himself through his rebounding, defensive effort and ability to impact multiple areas of the game despite being undersized for a forward.

Those qualities remain valuable as Oklahoma City evaluates its roster heading into training camp.

However, the pursuit of Jones shows that the Thunder are still searching for additional wing depth with established NBA experience.

Whether Jones ultimately joins Oklahoma City depends on Denver’s decision regarding the offer sheet. Regardless of the outcome, Barnhizer now enters the 2026-27 season facing a more competitive battle for long-term roster security after what had been an encouraging offseason of individual development.