Thunder Get Positive Injury Update On Key Player After Game 2 vs Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder won the second game of the Western Conference Finals at 1-1 with a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2.

It was a much-needed bounce-back after a heartbreaking double-overtime Game 1 loss, but a late scare had Thunder fans holding their breath before the final buzzer.

With just over a minute left and OKC leading 118-113, Ajay Mitchell went down near the rim and grabbed at his right thigh. The Thunder called timeout immediately, and Mitchell went straight to the bench for medical treatment. He did not return for the final two possessions of the game.

Ajay Mitchell Injury Update After Thunder vs Spurs Game 2

Reporter Joel Lorenzi spoke to Mitchell after the game and shared the update on X. He wrote: “Talked to Ajay after the game and he said he just got hit in the thigh here but said he was good.”

Talked to Ajay after the game and he said he just got hit in the thigh here but said he was good. https://t.co/Kz3E7DNWDP — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 21, 2026

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is great news for a team that is already a bit short on players. Mitchell saying he got hit rather than having muscle issue is a completely different matter than what it actually looked like on the floor.

A quad strain, even a mild Grade 1, can keep a player out anywhere from one to three weeks.

Before the injury, Mitchell was clearly one of the top contributors on the floor. He reached a total of 10 points four steals, and his defensive work alongside Cason Wallace was instrumental in the Thunder forcing 21 Spurs ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌turnovers.

OKC Thunder Injury Concerns Heading Into Game 3 vs Spurs

Mitchell’s scare, though, was only half the injury story for OKC. Jalen Williams left in the first quarter, receiving treatment on his left hamstring before heading to the locker room. The Thunder ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

It is the same left hamstring Williams strained back in the first round against Phoenix, which kept him out for six straight games. He returned for Game 1 and gave OKC 26 points in 37 minutes, but the hamstring clearly is not fully right. Daigneault said after Game 2 that Williams would be evaluated further.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carried the load in Game 2 with 30 points and 9 assists, bouncing back from a rough Game 1 in a big way.

But OKC’s whole identity is built on depth and ball pressure, and that only works when the rotation stays intact. With Games 3 and 4 now in San Antonio, the Thunder need good news on both Mitchell and Williams before they hit the road.