Thunder Receives Good SGA News That Will Make Huge Franchise Impact

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Oklahoma City Thunder has a key player at the 2026 Western Conference Finals, who is letting the world know about it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is winning games, sure, but he is also at the same time subtly changing the historical role of a Thunder player in the postseason.

SGA wrapped up the 2025-26 regular season averaging 31.1 points on a career-best 55.3 percent shooting, along with 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.

Those numbers earned him back-to-back MVP awards, and he has brought that same level of play into the playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ties Russell Westbrook for Thunder Playoff Record

The stat was highlighted by ClutchPoints on X, showing the most playoff games with 30-plus points and five-plus assists in Thunder history.

Most Playoff games with 30+ points and 5+ assists by a Thunder player:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 24 games

Russell Westbrook: 24 games

Kevin Durant: 14 games

What makes this significant is who he is matching. Westbrook spent 11 seasons with Oklahoma City, becoming one of the franchise’s all-time leaders across most statistical categories. SGA has been with the Thunder for far fewer playoff runs, which makes tying that mark feel more like a statement than a coincidence.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the 14th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs, joining names like Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and fellow Canadian Steve Nash. The legacy being built in Oklahoma City is starting to look like something that will be talked about for a long time.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2026 Playoff Run and WCF Performances

Before​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ advancing to the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder had to prove their worth. They defeated the Phoenix Suns in the opening round and then eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

Oklahoma City ended the regular season with 64-18,with the number one seed in the Western Conference, and this squad has been performing like the top seed all the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌way.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ WCF with the Spurs has been a true war. OKC managed to grab a 2-1 series lead but the Spurs came back with a monstrous 103-82 win in Game 4, thereby equalizing the series and returning to Oklahoma City with the momentum. That night, Victor Wembanyama was the game-changer as he got 33 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

However, Game 5 changed everything. SGA responded with 32 points and 9 assists while he went 16-of-17 from the free throw line as the Thunder defeated the Spurs 127-114 and took a 3-2 series lead. It wasn’t his best shooting night, but he managed to score in different ways and keep the game in the hands of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌OKC.

At 24 playoff games with 30-plus points and five-plus assists as a Thunder player, SGA is tied with Westbrook at the top. With the series still going and OKC one win away from back-to-back Finals appearances, that record could be his alone before this is over.