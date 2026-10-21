Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Painful Admission After Beating Spurs in Season Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened their 2026-27 NBA season with an impressive 116-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, but superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear that one victory won’t erase the disappointment of last season.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another outstanding performance, scoring 32 points while helping Oklahoma City defeat the same franchise that eliminated the Thunder from last season’s Western Conference finals. However, his postgame comments revealed that the disappointment of falling short of another championship remained fresh throughout the offseason.

Speaking with NBC’s Ashley ShahAhmadi following Tuesday’s victory, Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged how difficult the extended summer felt for a team accustomed to competing for championships.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Opens Up About Thunder’s Painful Offseason

“I mean, obviously this is the team that eliminated us from achieving our goal, but for us, we were just happy to be back,” Gilgeous-Alexander told ShahAhmadi. “The NBA is back. It’s a longer summer when you don’t win, and we felt that this summer. We were just happy to be back.”

His admission offered an interesting glimpse into the mindset of a Thunder team that experienced the disappointment of postseason elimination after entering last season with championship expectations.

Oklahoma City had plenty of motivation entering Tuesday’s matchup, particularly considering the opponent. However, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t interested in presenting the victory as some monumental accomplishment.

“One of 82. This doesn’t prove anything. This doesn’t mean anything besides the fact that we won tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander explained. “We took a step in the right direction. We gotta do it 81 more times and be ready for the playoffs, if we get a chance to make it.”

That’s an important distinction for Thunder fans. Oklahoma City might have earned some early satisfaction by defeating San Antonio, but its superstar understands that regular-season victories cannot replace postseason success.

Thunder Superstar Credits Offseason Work for Impressive Performance

Gilgeous-Alexander’s individual performance also provided an encouraging glimpse into what could be another remarkable season.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP finished with 32 points on 13-for-27 shooting, adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

When ShahAhmadi asked about his performance, Gilgeous-Alexander explained why he continues approaching every game with extraordinary confidence.

“This is the game I love. I work hard in the summertime,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I come out here and trust my work. It’s that simple. It’s not more complicated than that.”

He continued by emphasizing that his confidence comes directly from his offseason preparation.

“I come out here with the utmost confidence because of how hard I work, and I trust it every night. It’s been working for me lately.”

For Oklahoma City, that mentality might be more encouraging than Tuesday’s final score.

Gilgeous-Alexander has already established himself among basketball’s elite, but his comments suggest he remains committed to improving rather than becoming satisfied with individual accomplishments.

The Thunder have 81 regular-season games remaining, and their superstar isn’t pretending one victory guarantees anything.

After a painful summer, Oklahoma City is finally back on the court. More importantly, its leader understands exactly how much work remains before the Thunder can accomplish their ultimate goal.