Thunder Star Chet Holmgren’s Viral Take Has NBA Fans Talking

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren has never been afraid to show some personality away from the basketball court. His latest viral moment had nothing to do with blocks, 3-pointers or Oklahoma City’s pursuit of another championship.

A quote attributed to Holmgren began circulating on social media Sunday night after NBA Central shared it with its massive audience. The post had already generated more than 150,000 views within its first hour, giving NBA fans another glimpse into the unique personality of one of Oklahoma City’s cornerstone players.

“You don’t wear a watch to tell the time, you wear a watch to tell people that your time is valuable,” Holmgren said, according to the viral post.

The quote certainly sounds on-brand for a player who has previously made his interest in watches public. Holmgren showcased part of his collection during a 2024 appearance on GQ’s “10 Essentials,” calling himself a “huge Rolex guy” and explaining that he particularly enjoys Rolex Daytonas.

Chet Holmgren Has Made Watches Part of His Personality

Holmgren’s collection was hardly an afterthought during that GQ appearance. He showed off multiple watches, including rose gold and white gold Daytonas, while explaining that part of his collection remained back home in Oklahoma. He even included a massive book about Rolex watches among his essential items.

That background makes the latest viral quote considerably funnier. Checking the time might be the most basic purpose of a watch, but Holmgren apparently sees one as something closer to a statement about the person wearing it.

It is also another example of Holmgren becoming increasingly recognizable beyond his basketball production. Between his distinctive style, willingness to engage with NBA culture and occasional viral sound bites, the 7-foot-1 big man has developed a personality that is difficult to confuse with anyone else in the league.

Thunder Need Chet Holmgren Ready for Bigger Challenge

The fun stuff will only carry Holmgren so far once basketball returns. Holmgren put together the best regular season of his career in 2025-26, averaging 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while earning All-NBA recognition as Oklahoma City won 64 games. His postseason ended on a much more frustrating note, however.

The San Antonio Spurs limited Holmgren to 10.7 points per game during Oklahoma City’s seven-game Western Conference finals loss. Most glaringly, he attempted only two shots in the decisive Game 7, an ending that led Thunder general manager Sam Presti to publicly reiterate his belief in the young big man afterward.

Holmgren is still only 24 years old, and one difficult series does not define where his career goes from here. It does, however, provide him with one obvious challenge entering another season with championship expectations in Oklahoma City. The watches are cool. The viral quotes are interesting. But Holmgren better be ready to redeem himself after a not-so-great playoff performance.