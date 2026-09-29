Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sends Strong Message About Chet Holmgren After Playoff Struggles

The Oklahoma City Thunder have unfinished business entering the 2026-27 season, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t allowing one disappointing playoff series to change his confidence in Chet Holmgren. After winning the 2024-25 NBA championship, Oklahoma City fell to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in the 2026 Western Conference finals. Now, Gilgeous-Alexander is demonstrating the leadership that helped establish the Thunder as champions in the first place.

Speaking at Thunder media day in comments shared by reporter Clemente Almanza, Gilgeous-Alexander defended Holmgren when asked about his struggles against San Antonio.

“I mean, Chet’s a really, really, really good basketball player,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Basketball is like life. It goes through ups and downs. He works super hard. He has the right intentions to get the job done every single night.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Why Thunder’s Championship Culture Matters

Holmgren endured a difficult Western Conference finals against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds across seven games. His struggles became particularly noticeable in Game 7, when he attempted just two shots as Oklahoma City suffered a season-ending 111-103 defeat.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear that one disappointing series doesn’t erase everything Holmgren contributes to the organization.

“He’s super motivated, and just because he had a bad outing to some doesn’t mean those things change about him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s the same guy, same character.”

This is the kind of leadership that helped Oklahoma City capture its first championship in 2025. Rather than allowing criticism to create unnecessary tension, the Thunder’s franchise player is publicly supporting a teammate who will be essential to their championship aspirations.

Chet Holmgren Has an Opportunity to Answer His Critics

Gilgeous-Alexander’s confidence extends beyond simply defending Holmgren’s character. He believes the 24-year-old still has considerable room to develop, despite already establishing himself among the NBA’s most talented young big men.

“I expect Chet to continue to get better like he has done in his whole career,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Still super young and still has so many games ahead of him. This team is growing because of how big of a star he is.”

That final observation is particularly important. Oklahoma City’s championship ambitions depend on Holmgren continuing to develop alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, especially with Wembanyama and San Antonio emerging as formidable Western Conference rivals.

The Thunder cannot erase their playoff disappointment, but they can determine how they respond to it. Gilgeous-Alexander’s message suggests the organization has no intention of turning its back on Holmgren after one difficult series.

If Oklahoma City returns to championship contention this season, the trust its superstar continues to place in his teammates could prove just as valuable as anything he contributes on the court.