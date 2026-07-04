Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Turns Heads Before Dominant Canada Win

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave fans two reasons to look twice during his latest appearance for Canada.

The first was obvious before the ball even tipped: Gilgeous-Alexander debuted a much shorter haircut while suiting up for Canada in FIBA World Cup qualifying action. The second mattered more once the game started. He still looked every bit like the same dominant guard who has become the face of the Thunder, scoring 26 points as Canada rolled past Puerto Rico, 110-84, on July 3 in Hamilton, Ontario.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers, finishing 9-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. He added four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes and 44 seconds, according to FIBA’s official box score.

That is the part Thunder fans will care about once the haircut jokes fade. Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient, got to his spots, defended, created for teammates and did not need a heavy workload to control the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s New Look Got Attention Before His Game Took Over

Gilgeous-Alexander’s new haircut was revealed as he arrived for Canada’s qualifier against Puerto Rico. The change quickly became part of the social conversation around the game, especially because Gilgeous-Alexander’s braids had become such a recognizable part of his look during his rise with Oklahoma City.

The reaction was mixed, as style reactions tend to be. Some fans praised the change. Others joked that the Thunder star looked almost unrecognizable.

But the performance made the better point. Gilgeous-Alexander did not need his old look to deliver the same results.

Canada led from start to finish in the 26-point win, and Gilgeous-Alexander’s night had the feel of a star easing back into live competition without forcing anything. He shot 64.3% from the field, made seven of his eight free throws and finished plus-22.

For Oklahoma City, that matters more than the viral photos. The Thunder are coming off a season that put Gilgeous-Alexander at the center of the NBA conversation, and any offseason glimpse of his form is going to draw attention. This one came with no obvious rust.

Canada Got the Comfortable SGA Version Thunder Fans Know Well

The most encouraging part of Gilgeous-Alexander’s showing was how familiar it looked.

He did not need to chase numbers. Canada had enough help around him, with Andrew Nembhard scoring 23 points, Dillon Brooks adding 15 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributing eight points and seven assists. Gilgeous-Alexander simply played the role Oklahoma City has come to expect: steady pressure, efficient scoring and enough defensive activity to tilt possessions.

FIBA called it a “statement performance” from Canada’s NBA-powered roster, and the numbers back that up. Canada shot 46-of-71 from the field as a team, including 38-of-44 inside the arc. That kind of two-point efficiency speaks to how easily Canada got downhill and created quality looks.

Gilgeous-Alexander was central to that. He did not dominate the ball in a way that squeezed teammates out. He helped set the tone, then Canada’s depth did the rest.

That is also why the game is useful from a Thunder perspective. Gilgeous-Alexander can carry an offense when needed, but Oklahoma City’s best version has never been just a one-man operation. The Thunder are at their most dangerous when his scoring gravity creates clean decisions for everyone else.

Canada’s win had some of that same rhythm.

The Thunder Angle Is Bigger Than a Haircut

The haircut is the hook. The bigger story is that Gilgeous-Alexander is already back in competitive games and still looks sharp.

There is always some minor risk when NBA stars play international basketball during the offseason, especially when they are franchise players. But this was not a grinding workload. Gilgeous-Alexander played fewer than 27 minutes, Canada won comfortably and the game gave him a chance to stay in rhythm without needing a playoff-level burden.

Canada’s next game is against Jamaica, giving Gilgeous-Alexander another chance to represent his country before eventually shifting fully back toward Oklahoma City’s next NBA campaign.

For Thunder fans, the takeaway is simple: new hair, same SGA.

Gilgeous-Alexander may have changed the look, but the on-court version was exactly the one Oklahoma City wants to see — efficient, composed and still capable of turning a game into a comfortable win without needing to overextend himself.