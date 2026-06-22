Thunder Making a Last-Minute Push to Land a Top-10 Pick at the NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is about 24 hours away, and Oklahoma City has been anything but quiet. The Thunder are sitting on picks No. 12 and No. 17, and that is not a position Sam Presti is content to stay in.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated after reaching the Western Conference Finals, as the Spurs knocked them out in seven games. They are very well aware that this team needs more players. Going to a higher spot in this draft is the easiest way to accomplish that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌quickly.

Marc Stein recently reported that the Mavericks and Thunder have discussed a potential swap of the No. 9 pick to Oklahoma City for the Nos. 12 and 17 picks. That is the core of this conversation, and it makes sense the moment you look at where both teams stand right now.

Dallas is rebuilding around Cooper Flagg. The No. 9 pick is the last time they control their own first-rounder until 2031. Trading it away for two picks gives them more shots at building the right roster around their franchise player.

Why OKC Wants to Move Up and Who They Are Targeting

Tennessee forward Nate Ament keeps coming up in connection with the Thunder. He is a 6’10” wing with ball-handling ability, defensive range, and the size to guard multiple positions. OKC just watched Victor Wembanyama carve them up in the Conference Finals, and a long, switchable forward with room to grow is exactly the kind of player that fits next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander long term.

Reports have linked OKC to Mara, Wagler, and Ament as possible trade-up targets, but Ament is the most intriguing fit of the bunch. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds at Tennessee as a freshman and shot 33% from three, which is the main concern scouts have. But his size, feel, and defensive potential give him a ceiling that is hard to ignore if he lands in the right system.

The Thunder also have a financial reason to consolidate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren are each set to earn over $40 million next season. Adding two rookies on separate contracts creates more roster congestion. Packaging Nos. 12 and 17 into one top-10 pick solves that problem cleanly.

What Dallas Can Build With Picks 12 and 17

If this trade goes through, Dallas lands at No. 12 with a real shot at Yaxel Lendeborg, the Michigan senior who worked out for the Mavericks during the pre-draft process.

Lendeborg is 6’9″ with a 7’4″ wingspan and averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals at Michigan while helping the Wolverines win the national title. He is not a star ceiling guy, but he defends multiple positions, moves the ball, and contributes on day one. For a Flagg-led rebuild, that kind of reliable connector has real value.

At No. 17, Dallas could look at Labaron Philon, the Alabama guard who also visited the Mavericks ahead of the draft. Philon is a dynamic scorer and playmaker who finished as one of the best offensive creators in college basketball. Dallas badly needs guard depth, and Philon at 17 would be a real value pick if he is still on the board.

Two picks instead of one. Two players who have already been in the building. That is a pretty good night for a Dallas team that cannot afford to wait.