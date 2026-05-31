Top Offseason Trade Target for Thunder Revealed After Brutal Game 7 Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been eliminated from the playoffs. They fell at home in Game 7 to the Spurs, ending their postseason run. There will not be a repeat NBA champion, and there hasn’t been one since the Golden State Warriors over a decade ago.

This loss proves that the Spurs are a force to be reckoned with for years moving forward. Oklahoma City will need to improve its roster if they want to continue to compete with the Spurs at the top of the conference. Roster changes could be coming.

Bleacher Report has listed their top offseason trade targets. They have Trey Murphy III listed as the top player the Thunder should go after.

Trey Murphy III Listed as Top Trade Target for Thunder

Murphy III has been a popular trade target for multiple teams over the last year. The Pelicans opted not to trade him at the trade deadline, despite incredible demand for him. This past season in New Orleans, Murphy III averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

For the Thunder, adding Murphy III would give them a wing shooter who can create his own offense. He’s also a solid defender, so OKC wouldn’t give up a lot of their identity if they made a move for him. Oklahoma City has a treasure trove of assets that it can use to acquire him, as well.

It remains to be seen if New Orleans has an appetite to trade Murphy III. Plenty of teams called the Pelicans asking about his availability at the deadline. Yet, they decided to keep him. With a new coach in place, they might not want to part ways with him, no matter how many first-round picks the Thunder throw at them.

Oklahoma City Could Decide to do Nothing in the Offseason

There is also a chance that the Thunder decide to stand pat and do nothing. They won the championship just a year ago and still have a young team. However, the team is about to get very expensive. They also have decisions to make on Lugentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein this summer.

If they bring back both players, the Thunder would be the most expensive team in the league. Is ownership willing to spend that much on a team that was just eliminated by a younger, far less expensive team in the West? Those are decisions that will need to be made before the NBA Draft.

The new lottery reform could also restrict how other teams view OKC’s many first-round picks. If teams can’t be in the top five multiple years in a row, how happy would they be with just accumulating picks in exchange for a good player?

Oklahoma City has the best team built to beat the Spurs for the future. They still could make a move to get some shooting.