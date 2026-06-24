OKC Thunder 7-Foot-3 Rookie Tagged As ‘Wemby Stopper’ Delivers Message For Wembanyama

The OKC Thunder perhaps snagged the biggest steal of the draft as they drafted 7-foot-3 Aday Mara out of Michigan from the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Few projected Mara to slide down to No. 12, as many predicted him to go late in the top 10.

As soon as Thunder made the selection, many already tagged him as the “Wemby stopper,” relating his defensive acumen built on his physical tools and rim protection abilities to possibly contain Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs in future matchups.

Mara talked about these tags following the draft, saying that he is just excited to get to work in OKC and hopes to learn the team’s defensive identity once he gets going.

“Obviously, Wemby is a great player. It’s going to be a huge challenge,” Mara said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “But I’m looking forward to it. I guess whatever the coach says. If I have to try to stop him, I will try.

“I’m ready, yeah, I don’t know how yet. But I will do it.”

How Aday Mara Fits With The OKC Thunder’s Defensive Identity

Mara, who is 21 years old, is a traditional drop-coverage defensive anchor whose elite rim protection is driven by his unprecedented 7-foot-6 wingspan and 9-foot-9 standing reach.

This bodes well against the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, who has led the Spurs to a massive seven-game Western Conference Finals win against the Thunder last month.

Mara would join a tall and formidable Thunder front court led by 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and incoming Thomas Sorber, the Thunder’s first-round selection last year, who spent the past season recovering from a torn ACL.

The Spanish center averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while leading the NCAA in field goal percentage at 66.8%.

Mara is also expected to complement two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Aday Mara Wants More Championships In His Career. He Would Get Shots At It In OKC

After winning a national championship with Michigan, Aday Mara will have more shots at a title with the OKC Thunder.

Mara brings a championship pedigree to one of the favorites to win the NBA title next season. Mara said he wants to win more crowns in his career, following his Michigan title run.

“That’s exciting,” Mara said on the prospect of contending for the NBA championship in his first season. “Obviously, after winning the championship with Michigan, you want more. So it’s great to be on a contending team like OKC. But I’m excited. Excited to be there to start working and help the team as much as I can.”

The Thunder won the 2025 NBA championship before losing in the West Finals against the Spurs this year.

To get to the mountaintop once more, the Thunder must knock off the Spurs, led by Wembanyama, in the coming years. Mara could play a key role in those matchups.

Mara would also give the team some long-term flexibility, considering the contracts of Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.

Next season, Mara is expected to deliver on defense, patrolling the paint as the Thunder looks to regain glory.