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OKC Thunder 7-Foot-3 Rookie Tagged As ‘Wemby Stopper’ Delivers Message For Wembanyama

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Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts.
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The Spurs' stunning NBA Finals collapse was historic. One statistic captures just how devastating Game 4 became for San Antonio.

The OKC Thunder perhaps snagged the biggest steal of the draft as they drafted 7-foot-3 Aday Mara out of Michigan from the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. 

Few projected Mara to slide down to No. 12, as many predicted him to go late in the top 10. 

As soon as Thunder made the selection, many already tagged him as the “Wemby stopper,” relating his defensive acumen built on his physical tools and rim protection abilities to possibly contain Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs in future matchups. 

Mara talked about these tags following the draft, saying that he is just excited to get to work in OKC and hopes to learn the team’s defensive identity once he gets going. 

“Obviously, Wemby is a great player. It’s going to be a huge challenge,” Mara said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “But I’m looking forward to it. I guess whatever the coach says. If I have to try to stop him, I will try.

“I’m ready, yeah, I don’t know how yet. But I will do it.”

How Aday Mara Fits With The OKC Thunder’s Defensive Identity

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Aday Mara after he is drafted twelfth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Mara, who is 21 years old, is a traditional drop-coverage defensive anchor whose elite rim protection is driven by his unprecedented 7-foot-6 wingspan and 9-foot-9 standing reach.

This bodes well against the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, who has led the Spurs to a massive seven-game Western Conference Finals win against the Thunder last month. 

Mara would join a tall and formidable Thunder front court led by 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and incoming Thomas Sorber, the Thunder’s first-round selection last year, who spent the past season recovering from a torn ACL. 

The Spanish center averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while leading the NCAA in field goal percentage at 66.8%. 

Mara is also expected to complement two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams

Aday Mara Wants More Championships In His Career. He Would Get Shots At It In OKC

UConn v Michigan

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Aday Mara #15 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the second half of a game against the UConn Huskies in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After winning a national championship with Michigan, Aday Mara will have more shots at a title with the OKC Thunder. 

Mara brings a championship pedigree to one of the favorites to win the NBA title next season. Mara said he wants to win more crowns in his career, following his Michigan title run. 

“That’s exciting,” Mara said on the prospect of contending for the NBA championship in his first season. “Obviously, after winning the championship with Michigan, you want more. So it’s great to be on a contending team like OKC. But I’m excited. Excited to be there to start working and help the team as much as I can.”

The Thunder won the 2025 NBA championship before losing in the West Finals against the Spurs this year. 

To get to the mountaintop once more, the Thunder must knock off the Spurs, led by Wembanyama, in the coming years. Mara could play a key role in those matchups. 

Mara would also give the team some long-term flexibility, considering the contracts of Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams

Next season, Mara is expected to deliver on defense, patrolling the paint as the Thunder looks to regain glory. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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OKC Thunder 7-Foot-3 Rookie Tagged As ‘Wemby Stopper’ Delivers Message For Wembanyama

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