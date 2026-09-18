OKC Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook Sends Out Viral 2-Word Post

Earlier this week, Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

The NBA legend is one of the most popular players of all time.

There were over 190,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments on the post.

Westbrook wrote: “Just because..”

Comments On Westbrook’s Viral Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@minnishoe: “The Man Who Made Me Who I Am Today”

@ayethatseli: “bigger then basketball, glad you happy brodie”

@r3al_rafi: “Come out of retirement the nba ain’t the same without you”

@imriley.603: “The NBA not the same without you my goat 😢”

@eskimo_vic: “Sign that 1 day with OKC already”

@james_foster0: “Your joke was funny, it’s time to come back to the league though”

@madselliss: “Cool post ! time to come back & drop a triple double”

@iluvcherla: “I am still crying on the inside about Russell retiring. 😢”

@missaa_boo: “Retirement as bittersweet as it is for us fans, looks so good on you Russ. You all look so happy and that slide with you and Noah in the gym 🥹 thank you for always staying true to you ❤️”

Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Harrison Barnes and Bam Adebayo were among many NBA players to like Westbrook’s post.

Looking At Westbrook

Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder.

Following Oklahoma City, the 2017 MVP had stops with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Last month, Westbrook retired.