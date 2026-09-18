OKC Thunder Legend Russell Westbrook Sends Out Viral 2-Word Post

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 13: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates in the final seconds of teh 100-95 win against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
@ayethatseli: “bigger then basketball, glad you happy brodie”
@r3al_rafi: “Come out of retirement the nba ain’t the same without you”
@imriley.603: “The NBA not the same without you my goat 😢”
@eskimo_vic: “Sign that 1 day with OKC already”
@james_foster0: “Your joke was funny, it’s time to come back to the league though”
@madselliss: “Cool post ! time to come back & drop a triple double”
@iluvcherla: “I am still crying on the inside about Russell retiring. 😢”
@missaa_boo: “Retirement as bittersweet as it is for us fans, looks so good on you Russ. You all look so happy and that slide with you and Noah in the gym 🥹 thank you for always staying true to you ❤️”
Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Harrison Barnes and Bam Adebayo were among many NBA players to like Westbrook’s post.
Looking At Westbrook
Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder.
Following Oklahoma City, the 2017 MVP had stops with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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