Orlando Magic Announce Bad Injury News Amid NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic improved to 2-1 in the 2026 NBA Summer League after their win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

However, the Magic’s rookie big man Izaiyah Nelson suffered an injury during the game. The franchise confirmed that Nelson will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a fractured ankle, as per Magic Director of Digital News Dan Savage.

“The Orlando Magic’s latest summer league win in Las Vegas came at a cost,” Savage wrote. “Imaging taken on Sunday showed that Orlando Magic two-way forward Izaiyah Nelson suffered a fracture in his left ankle. “He suffered the injury in the first half of the Magic’s summer league overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Nelson will undergo surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities in three-to-four months.” Orlando Magic Izaiyah Nelson Injury Update Imaging Sunday showed that Orlando/Osceola Magic two-way forward Izaiyah Nelson suffered a fracture in his left ankle. He suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s (July 12) Summer League game in Las Vegas. Nelson will undergo surgery and is 10:55 am · 13 Jul 2026 251 Reply Copy link Read 35 replies

Nelson was drafted 51st overall by the Washington Wizards out of South Florida. The Magic acquired him on draft night and signed him to a two-way contract on July 1. He came off the bench for the Magic in his three Summer League games.

How Did Izaiyah Nelson Get Injured?

According to Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel, Izaiyah Nelson suffered the injury midway through the second quarter. He hurt his ankle after teammate TyTy Washington Jr. landed on his leg after taking a charge against Portland Trail Blazers guard Quincy Olivari.

It was an unfortunate injury for Nelson, but the Orlando Magic appear confident about his recovery. He might be unable to make it back in time for the start of the regular season based on his current recovery timeline.

Nevertheless, Nelson shared an upbeat message on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the Magic announced his injury and upcoming surgery.

“Thank you for all the positivity! Don’t worry I’m go be back better and stronger than ever! TRUST!🙏🏾,” Nelson tweeted.

Thank you for all the positivity! Don’t worry I’m go be back better and stronger than ever! TRUST!🙏🏾 https://t.co/3VzsrnaZid — Izaiyah Nelson (@IzaiyahN) July 13, 2026

Nelson spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. He had his best year as a junior, averaging 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 58.6% shooting from the field.

The 22-year-old spent his senior year with the South Florida Bulls and posted 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on 56.1% shooting.

Orlando Magic Summer League Coach Praises Izaiyah Nelson

Speaking to Orlando Magic Director of Digital News Dan Savage, Summer League coach D.J. Bakker had nothing but praise for Izaiyah Nelson’s motor and hustle.

“He has a very impressive motor,” Bakker said. “He likes to fight and he likes to (use) his physicality. He understands what his role is on both sides of the floor. He had great rim protection, not good rim protection, great rim protection … He does a great job of running the floor and screening as well. He’s a competitor … Great eye contact, great engagement, and very coachable. First impressions with him have been very impressive.”

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Nelson’s place with the Magic seems to be secure since all two-way player slots are already filled. However, he’s deep down the team’s rotation behind veterans like Paolo Banchero, Nikola Vucevic, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze.