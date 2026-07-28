Random East Team Gets The Better of LeBron James’ 76ers In NBA Legend’s Prediction

The Orlando Magic is seen to be a better team than LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers, which has a stacked lineup led by the 41-year-old LeBron, former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, rising star Tyrese Maxey, former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, according to NBA legend Jason Williams.

Speaking on the Hoopin’ and Hoolerin’ podcast, Williams said that the 76ers will have the sixth seed, with the Magic even eclipsing them in the regular season standings in the Eastern Conference.

Among the teams he thinks are better than Philly are the defending NBA champions New York Knicks, the Miami Heat, and the Atlanta Hawks.

“The Knicks going to be better, Miami is going to be better, Orlando Magic will finish higher than the Sixers,” Williams said. “I stopped smoking weed. I’ve stopped smoking weed. There’s no more weed for J-Will…. Atlanta is probably going to be better than the Sixers. They’re like five or six seed.”

LeBron signed with the 76ers with a two-year, $8 million deal, the biggest paycut in NBA history.

Orlando Magic Retools For Next Season

The Magic’s 2026 offseason has focused on tactical retooling rather than splashy acquisitions, highlighted by hiring former San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney as head coach in June.

Sweeney is coming off an NBA Finals run with the Spurs last season, where they lost in five games against the Knicks.

Their biggest offseason acquisition is Nikola Vucevic, who returned to the franchise through a one-year, $3.9 million deal. The team also re-signed Jonathan Isaac on a restructured deal after briefly being waived to clear $11 million in cap flexibility. Jevon Carter and Jamal Cain also re-signed.

Vucevic spent nearly nine seasons and earned two All-Star selections with the Magic. This time, he is expected to be a veteran presence for the squad that is coming off a heartbreaking first-round loss in the past playoffs, where they blew a 3-1 lead over the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic finished the 2025-2026 NBA regular season with a 45-37 record, placing 8th in the Eastern Conference.

New Orlano Magic Head Coach Lays Down Expectations For The Team

Sean Sweeney knew what he was entering with the Magic, a team led by a promising core of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner alongside Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, and Wendell Carter Jr.

Sweeney is setting the bar early for his squad. And it is a high bar.

“I think, for us, nobody is going to have higher expectations than we do in our building,” Sweeney said in his introductory press conference. “Our expectation is to work on daily habits, work on fundamentals, work on the things that lead to success when it matters most. I know what the expectation is, and I’m excited to be here.”

“I want to teach and learn at the highest level I can,” Sweeney added. “I also want to compete at the highest level I can, and being a head coach here is going to allow me to do that; selfishly, that is what I’m looking for. I think I’ve had enough time and have been around enough people that I feel like this is the perfect opportunity for me, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

The Magic are not expected to be one of the top teams next season, but they certainly have the tools to do so.

But with LeBron’s signing on top of other offseason moves, it will be a tough road in the East for the Magic.