Orlando Magic Get Encouraging Update from Insiders on Possible Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Orlando Magic are suddenly a team emerging as one that could trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. After blowing a 3-1 lead to the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs, they need an upgrade to their roster. They have already fired Jamahl Mosley and hired a new one.

Sean Sweeney is the new person in charge of the Magic. He comes from the Spurs, although he is still coaching for them in the Finals. He was an assistant coach with the Bucks for four seasons, and Antetokounmpo is fond of him. Sweeney helped develop Antetokounmpo into the player he is today.

According to a couple of NBA insiders, the Magic have a legitimate chance to trade for him this summer.

The Orlando Magic Have a Chance To Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Magic have a legitimate shot to bring him in. They believe that Antetokounmpo’s relationship with Sweeney could have some major pull in his decision this summer.

“In 2014, Sweeney was a Bucks assistant coach who was allowed to run the defensive game plan under head coach Jason Kidd. While that was a huge opportunity for the then-30-year-old Sweeney, his role as Antetokounmpo’s development coach is even more relevant to this topic,” they wrote.

Orlando also employs John Hammond, who was the GM who drafted Milwaukee. Those two elements, along with the fact that the Magic could offer Paolo Banchero in exchange for him, make Orlando a possible destination for Antetokounmpo.

“If Antetokounmpo wants a return to his roots, with these key figures offering so much familiarity and trust from their shared history, Orlando is the place to be,” they wrote.

Antetokounmpo wants to play in the Eastern Conference. That’s another thing that is in the Orlando Magic’s favor. Antetokounmpo would also be living in a warmer climate, which could be appealing after years in frigid Milwaukee.

Orlando Still has to Decide What it Wants to do

The Orlando Magic still have to figure out what direction they want to go in. Franz Wagner has had injury problems in each of the last two seasons. He missed the last three games in the playoffs, too. Banchero has had problems staying healthy, as well.

Jalen Suggs is another injury-prone player they have on the roster. Only Desmond Bane was reliably on the court for Orlando over the course of the season. Do they want to risk trading for another player with recent injury history in Antetokounmpo?

That’s a decision that the front office is going to have to make. Now that they have a head coach in place, they are able to survey the landscape of free agency and possible trades. Any trade for Antetokounmpo will happen before the NBA Draft, no matter which team trades for him.