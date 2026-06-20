Magic Steal Giannis Antetokounmpo From Suitors in Imaginative Trade Proposal

The Orlando Magic have been seen as a dark-horse team that can add a superstar player. They have a lot of assets that other teams deem desirable. After making a little run in the playoffs this season, they are ready to make a bigger step next year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the biggest fish out there that teams are trying to land. He is the best player available on the trade market. Miami, Boston, Portland, and Minnesota have all been named as possible destinations for Antetokounmpo.

The Magic could be a dark-horse team to steal him from those teams. A creative trade idea from Bleacher Report would see them do just that.

Magic Get Creative in Trade Proposal to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Here is the full trade proposal:

The Orlando Magic receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr., Jericho Sims, Andre Jackson Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks receive: Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva, Jase Richardson, Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, 2033 first-round pick

In this proposal, the Magic get to keep Paolo Banchero instead of Wagner. Most insiders theorized that if an Antetokounmpo trade happens with Orlando, it would be with Banchero involved. However, they would keep him and pair him next to Antetokounmpo.

From Orlando’s perspective, they would add a solid shooter and a good backup guard in addition to Antetokounmpo. Sims is a serviceable backup as a center, as well. However, it looks like they wouldn’t be giving up enough to Milwaukee to really make the Bucks consider this trade.

Only getting one first-round pick might be a non-starter for Milwaukee. Wagner is an attractive option, but he has also had some injury problems. If they are not able to extract another first-round pick, they might shut this trade down. It would certainly make them think, though.

Orlando has the Assets to Make a Big Trade

Even if it’s not Antetokounmpo, the Magic have enough assets to make a big trade. They have plenty of young players that other teams would consider attractive. Another superstar could be in their crosshairs if they don’t end up bringing in Antetokounmpo because of that.

This postseason, Orlando had the worst offense in the playoffs. That’s why they were not able to advance past the Cavaliers. In order to have a real shot at advancing in the playoffs next year, they need to have some offensive creators who can create their own shot.

Orlando is not a team that needs to rush to make a trade before the NBA Draft. They have enough assets that they can see how some things turn out if Antetokounmpo does get moved elsewhere. It’s also unclear if Antetokounmpo would sign a contract extension in Orlando.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic pulled off a trade that involves some big names in the next few weeks.