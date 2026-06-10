Magic Given Good News from Insiders on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Orlando Magic have been seen as a team that could potentially enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. It looks like his time with the Bucks is over. Several teams around the league are trying to make a move for him.

That doesn’t mean that every team in the NBA has enough assets to bring him in. The Miami Heat look like the favorites to trade for him at this point. However, not everyone thinks that the Heat are going to actually bring him in. They have a good package, but it’s not the best one.

One insider believes that the Magic actually has a better trade package to offer for Antetokounmpo.

The Magic Have a Better Trade Package Than the Heat, According to Insider

While speaking on The Hoop Collective, ESPN Insider Tim Bontemps believes that Orlando has a much better package for Antetokounmpo.

“Orlando can flat out outbid Miami for Giannis. It’s not a debate for me. Orlando has a better package.”

The Magic could offer Paolo Banchero straight up for Antetokounmpo. If needed, they could also throw in a first-round pick. Banchero is a better player than Tyler Herro, who would be the centerpiece of a trade involving the Heat. He can also be the best offensive option on a team.

If Milwaukee is going to part ways with Antetokounmpo, they need to get a player they can effectively build around in exchange for him. Banchero would be that player. Antetokounmpo would also make Orlando much better and a stronger title contender.

Antetokounmpo would allow the Magic to improve the offense while getting better on defense. Assuming he stays healthy, which is no longer a safe assumption, Orlando could be a contender to win the East. Of course, Antetokounmpo would have to be willing to sign a contract extension.

Orlando Could Make a Big Trade Right off the Bat

Once the Finals are over, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Orlando try to execute a big trade. Even if they don’t land Antetokounmpo, they could still ship Banchero somewhere else in order to better fit the chemistry that the team has around him.

Now that the Magic has a new head coach, they can start looking at players who fit their culture. Sean Sweeney will be headed to Orlando as soon as the Finals are over. Once he gets there, he will have some input on the type of team that he wants to build over the next few years.

The Magic have an opportunity to change the future of the franchise this offseason. If they are able to land Antetokounmpo, that would certainly be a big change. The odds of that happening seem greater now that Sweeney is the new head coach.

If Orlando wants him, it seems that they have the assets to have him over anyone else in the market.