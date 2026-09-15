Ex-Orlando Magic Starter Sends Explosive Message About Dwight Howard’s Legacy

Dwight Howard accomplished more during his NBA career than nearly any player who has stepped onto a basketball court, but former Orlando Magic teammate Glen Davis believes there was another level Howard never reached. Howard became a Hall of Famer, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-Star while establishing himself as one of the most dominant big men of his generation. Still, Davis believes Howard did not fully embrace everything that came with being the centerpiece of an NBA franchise.

Davis discussed his former teammate during an appearance on the “TFU Podcast,” offering a candid assessment of Howard’s leadership during his time as the face of the Magic. Davis joined Orlando in 2011 after spending his first four NBA seasons with Kevin Garnett and the Boston Celtics, giving him experience inside two drastically different locker rooms.

“You know, you’re supposed to be a leader. You know, you’re this All-Star guy. You’re a Hall of Famer guy,” Davis said. “You know, I don’t think he carried himself the way he should have carried himself, you know, being in that position as a franchise centerpiece. There’s some things I’ve seen him do, like, in the locker room, and I was just like, ‘KG would [expletive] slap me in the face or go crazy if I do some [expletive] like that,’ you know?”

Davis was not questioning whether Howard was a superstar. His argument was considerably more interesting: Howard was so talented that even becoming one of the best players of his generation might not have represented his true ceiling.

Glen Davis Believes Dwight Howard Left More on the Table

Howard was already one of basketball’s biggest stars when Davis arrived in Orlando. He had led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009 through 2011. At his peak, Howard combined elite rim protection, rebounding and overwhelming athleticism in a way few centers could match.

Davis believes Howard had the talent to command a franchise at an even greater level. His criticism centered less on what Howard produced on the court and more on how he handled the responsibility and influence that accompanied his status.

“He was just a different kid. I don’t think he understood the potential he had as far as just commanding a franchise,” Davis said. “I don’t think he, you know, I think he took that too lightly, you know? And he went a different route. The way he went was crazy. Like, I was like, ‘What the hell?’ He just turned into a whole circus show.”

Davis then delivered perhaps his harshest assessment of Howard’s trajectory.

“You go from taking your team to the Finals, you winning all these Defensive Player of the Years, you got a great squad, and next thing you know, you just turn clown,” Davis said.

Dwight Howard’s Accomplishments Make Davis’ Message Fascinating

Calling Howard’s career disappointing would be nearly impossible to justify. He finished with eight All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections, five rebounding titles and three Defensive Player of the Year awards before being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025. Howard also eventually captured an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Davis’ comments instead raise a different question about Howard’s legacy. A player can accomplish almost everything basketball has to offer and still leave former teammates wondering whether even more was possible. Howard’s physical ability and early dominance created a ceiling so high that a Hall of Fame career somehow does not completely eliminate that conversation.

Davis clearly believes Howard had the ability to become more than a superstar. Howard’s resume proves how great he became, but considering how dominant he was during his prime in Orlando, Davis’ belief that there was another level available to him is difficult to completely dismiss.