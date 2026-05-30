Magic’s Coaching Search Ends With a Hire Fans Should Be Excited About

The Orlando Magic appear to have found their next head coach. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Orlando is finalizing a deal to hire San Antonio Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney as the franchise’s new head coach. The move comes just weeks after the Magic parted ways with Jamahl Mosley following the team’s stunning first-round playoff collapse against the Detroit Pistons.

Why it matters: Orlando is betting its future on one of the NBA’s fastest-rising coaching minds as the franchise looks to take the next step from playoff participant to legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Sweeney, 41, has spent more than a decade building a reputation as one of basketball’s premier defensive architects. Most recently, he helped oversee a San Antonio defense that improved from 25th to third in defensive efficiency under first-year coach Mitch Johnson. The Spurs finished 62-20 and advanced deep into the postseason with one of the league’s youngest rosters.

The Magic already possess one of the NBA’s strongest defensive foundations. Now, the challenge for Sweeney will be helping Orlando unlock another level offensively.

Why Sean Sweeney Fits Orlando’s Core

One of the biggest selling points of Sweeney’s resume is his track record developing elite young talent.

Throughout his coaching career, Sweeney has worked closely with some of the league’s most unique stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks, Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks and Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs.

That background could prove especially valuable for Orlando’s franchise cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Both players are oversized playmakers capable of initiating offense, creating mismatches and functioning as primary ball handlers. Sweeney’s experience helping maximize similarly versatile stars could be exactly what Orlando needs as it attempts to elevate its offense around the duo.

Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor praised the hire on social media.

“Sean Sweeney is one of the most highly regarded assistants to land a first-time head coaching job in recent memory. Magic fans should be excited,” O’Connor wrote.

Offense Becomes the Next Priority

While Orlando’s defense has been a strength for several seasons, the offense has consistently held the team back.

The Magic made some progress this season, improving to 16th in offensive rating after finishing among the league’s bottom-tier offenses in previous years. However, inconsistency remained a major issue, particularly during stretches when Wagner was unavailable.

Wagner appeared in just 34 games this season, averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His absence became especially costly during the postseason after he missed the final three games of Orlando’s first-round series against Detroit. The Magic proceeded to blow a 3-1 series lead and were eliminated in seven games.

Banchero still posted strong numbers with averages of 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists, but there were stretches where Orlando struggled to generate efficient offense without Wagner on the floor.

Now, Sweeney inherits a young roster with playoff experience, defensive versatility and two emerging stars. The expectation will be maintaining the defensive identity Mosley established while implementing the pace-and-space concepts necessary to help Orlando finally break through after three consecutive first-round playoff exits.

The Magic believe Sweeney is ready for that challenge. The next phase of Orlando basketball is about to begin.