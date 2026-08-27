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Orlando Magic to Sign 23-Year-Old Guard Ahead of Training Camp

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Orlando Magic, Malaki Branham
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ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: A general view of some play-off shirts on the seats before the Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs on April 27, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic are reportedly adding a 23-year-old guard ahead of next month’s training camp.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Magic have agreed to sign free agent guard Malaki Branham to an Exhibit 10 deal.

“The Orlando Magic and Malaki Branham have agreed to a deal, agent Deirunas Visockas of @gershbasketball told @hoopshype . Branham, the 20th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has averaged 8.0 points in four combined NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards,” Scotto tweeted.

Branham will be fighting for a standard roster spot at training camp since he’s ineligible to sign a two-way deal because he already has four years of NBA experience, as per HoopsRumors.

Due to signing an Exhibit 10 deal, Branham can be assigned to the Magic’s G League affiliate team if he gets waived after training camp. He can earn a bonus of around $75,000 if he lasts at least 60 days with the Osceola Magic.

Malaki Branham’s NBA Career

Malaki Branham

GettyMalaki Branham #8 of the Washington Wizards goes to the basket in the second quarter against Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs at Capital One Arena on December 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. 

After one season at Ohio State, Malaki Branham entered the 2022 NBA draft. He was selected 22nd overall by the San Antonio Spurs and had a very productive rookie season.

In 66 games, including 32 starts, Branham averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His numbers dropped a bit in his second season before falling out of the rotation in his third year.

The Spurs traded Branham and Blake Wesley to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kelly Olynyk last summer. Branham played just 28 games for the Wizards, averaging 4.6 points in 9.8 minutes per game. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in February and was later waived.

Branham then signed for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League in March. He put up 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in seven games for the Charge.

Orlando Magic This Offseason

Nikola Vucevic

GettyNikola Vucevic #9 of the Boston Celtics runs down the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at the TD Garden on February 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

The Orlando Magic finished last season as the No. 8 spot, earning it after beating the Charlotte Hornets in the final game of the NBA Play-in Tournament. The Magic pushed the Detroit Pistons to the limit and were one win away from a massive upset.

They were up 3-1 in their first-round series before losing three in a row, including a 116-94 defeat in Game 7 in Detroit. Coach Jamahl Mosley was fired after the season and was replaced by former San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney.

In terms of the roster, the Magic were a bit quiet and only added Nikola Vucevic, who signed a one-year deal to make his Orlando return after five and a half years.

The Magic also re-signed Jevon Carter and Jonathan Isaac and acquired rookie Izaiyah Nelson in a draft-day trade with the Washington Wizards. They lost Moritz Wagner in free agency after he signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Orlando Magic to Sign 23-Year-Old Guard Ahead of Training Camp

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