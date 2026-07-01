Orlando Magic Star Franz Wagner Gets Bad News in NBA Free Agency

Franz Wagner is losing more than a teammate in NBA free agency.

Moe Wagner, Franz’s older brother and one of the Orlando Magic’s most recognizable bench pieces, is signing a two-year, $19 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto reported the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a second-year mutual option.

For Franz, it is the end of a rare NBA arrangement: two brothers, from Berlin to Michigan to Orlando, sharing the same locker room while one became a franchise cornerstone and the other became a fan-favorite tone-setter.

Moe Wagner Leaves Behind a Real Magic Connection

Moe’s role in Orlando was bigger than his box score.

The 6-foot-11 forward-center gave the Magic energy, edge and a reliable second-unit scoring option when healthy. Wagner is 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds, and was selected by Orlando with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

That family connection mattered because the Magic were not just rebuilding around talent. They were building a recognizable core and culture. Franz and Paolo Banchero became the franchise’s top long-term pieces, while Moe brought a different kind of value: physicality, emotion and continuity. The Wagner brothers also powered Germany to a No. 2 FIBA ranking.

The brothers’ shared path gave Orlando something most NBA teams do not have. They were not just two German players on the same roster. They had played together at Michigan, represented Germany internationally and helped give the Magic a distinct personality during the franchise’s climb back to relevance.

That is why Moe’s departure hits differently than a normal free-agent exit.

The Magic Can Survive the Basketball Loss

From a roster standpoint, Orlando can absorb this.

Moe was coming off a season in which NBA.com listed him at 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is coming back from an ACL injury and his previous one-year return to Orlando.

The Magic’s front office has already made it clear through recent years that the franchise revolves around Franz, Banchero, Jalen Suggs and its defensive identity. A reserve big leaving in free agency does not change that blueprint.

But Moe’s exit still removes a specific kind of player from the roster. He was a frontcourt agitator, a floor-spacing big when his shot was falling and one of the few bench players who could instantly change the emotional tone of a game. Those things are harder to replace than a simple minutes chart suggests.

It also means Orlando loses a veteran who understood Franz’s game and personality as well as anyone in the organization.

Franz Wagner Now Turns the Page Without His Brother

Franz remains the bigger story in Orlando.

The Magic forward is one of the franchise’s foundational players, averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is still the player Orlando needs to keep growing next to Banchero if the Magic are going to move from playoff hopeful to real Eastern Conference threat.

That is why this move matters beyond sentiment. Moe’s departure puts even more of the leadership burden on Franz, Suggs and Banchero. The Magic’s young core is no longer just trying to arrive. It is trying to win.

For Franz, the job does not change. The environment does.

He will no longer have his older brother on the bench, in the locker room or in the daily rhythm of an NBA season. That may not show up in a scouting report, but it is a meaningful change for a player who spent so much of his professional rise with Moe nearby.

The Nets get a useful veteran big on a significant raise from his previous Orlando deal. The Magic lose a familiar face, a productive reserve and a fan favorite.

Franz loses his brother as a teammate.

That is the real sting behind Orlando’s free agency news.