Nikola Vucevic Breaks Silence On Returning To Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic reunited with former big man Nikola Vucevic earlier this summer. The veteran stretch five signed a one-year $2.4 million deal to return to his former team.

When speaking to the media in July, Vucevic detailed what went into his decision to return to the franchise he spent 8 and a half seasons with during the earlier part of his career.

“For me, being at the stage where I’m at in my career, it was important for me that it’s a team that has a chance to win,” Vucevic said. “And also, a place that would be good for my family. When the opportunity for Orlando came up, I didn’t think about it too much. … When I put it all on paper, it was a pretty easy decision for me to come back.”

Vucevic continued.

“Missed it a lot,” Vucevic said. “Everybody knows it was a very special place for me. Especially early on, when the trade did happen, it took me a little bit to adjust to a new team, new city. Chicago was great to me. I had a great five years there and really enjoyed playing for the Bulls. But I think Orlando, just because of the period I was there, coming in at 21 years old and leaving nine years later.”

Vucevic Brings Much-Needed Spacing To Magic

One of Orlando’s biggest needs in recent years has been floor spacing. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner leading the way, the Magic needs as much shooting as possible around the perimeter. Vucevic can help provide some additional perimeter offense while ensuring the Magic can stick to a five-out offense.

Before he was traded to the Boston Celtics last season, Vucevic suited up for 48 games with the Chicago Bulls. Throughout that stretch of the season, he knocked down 37.6% of his looks from the perimeter, averaging 4.5 attempts per game.

For a Magic team that finished 27th in the NBA for three-point percentage last season, Vucevic’s addition will certainly be a boost. There should also be hope that Desmond Bane can take another jump now that he’s entering his second year with the franchise.

Magic Need Banchero To Take Another Leap

Despite adding Vucevic and hiring Sean Sweeney as head coach, the Magic’s path to genuine improvement still lies on Banchero’s shoulders. Entering his fifth NBA season, Banchero must take steps forward in his development if the Magic are going to emerge as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

The hope is that by surrounding Banchero with enough shooting, he will have easier scoring opportunities, while also being surrounded by enough talent that he can continue developing as a playmaker.

Banchero is still young. There’s no doubt that he has All-NBA potential. With a new head coach, a new offensive system, and more room to operate in the lanes, Banchero has everything he needs to take the next step in his development. If that happens, Orlando will undoubtedly be one of the surprise packages of the 2026-27 NBA season.

We all know that Banchero has the talent. Now, it’s about ensuring he’s put in a position to thrive.