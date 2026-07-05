Orlando Magic Star Nikola Vucevic Gets Major Retirement News

Nikola Vucevic is not retiring from the NBA, but the veteran Orlando Magic center has closed one major chapter of his basketball career.

FIBA Basketball World Cup posted a video showing Vucevic receiving a “heartfelt ovation” as Montenegro honored him following his national team retirement. The moment arrives with Vucevic back in Orlando, where the two-time All-Star recently returned in free agency after spending the most productive years of his NBA career with the Magic.

The timing gives the tribute a different feel for Magic fans. Vucevic’s international farewell is not just a career milestone overseas. It also means his next basketball chapter is now centered entirely on his NBA role in Orlando.

Nikola Vucevic Gets Ovation After Montenegro Farewell

Vucevic announced his national team retirement after Montenegro was eliminated from EuroBasket 2025. And on July 5, the team made it official by honoring him. His final international game was a strong one individually, even if the team result was not what he wanted.

FIBA’s official EuroBasket recap credited Vucevic with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in Montenegro’s loss to Great Britain. His tournament numbers were strong across the board: 20.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, according to FIBA’s official player page. FIBA also listed him as EuroBasket 2025’s rebounding leader at 11.6 per game.

That production explains why the ovation mattered. Vucevic did not leave Montenegro’s national team as a ceremonial figure hanging on for a final bow. He left as the team’s most important player, still capable of controlling the glass and carrying the offense against high-level international competition.

Bleacher Nation reported at the time that Vucevic thanked his teammates, coaches, federation and fans after the elimination, while saying it was time for Montenegro’s next generation to “leave their mark.”

That is the line that separates this from an NBA retirement story. Vucevic stepped away from international play, not professional basketball.

Vucevic’s Orlando Return Changes the Meaning for Magic Fans

For the Magic, the tribute comes shortly after Vucevic made a meaningful NBA move of his own.

NBA.com reported that Vucevic signed a one-year, $3.9 million minimum contract with Orlando in free agency, bringing him back to the franchise where he previously became a two-time All-Star. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 64 games last season between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

That is still useful production for a Magic team that does not need Vucevic to be the same franchise centerpiece he was during his first Orlando stint.

Vucevic averaged 17.6 points and 10.8 rebounds during his previous Magic tenure, and was one of the central figures of the post-Dwight Howard era in Orlando. His return now is different. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the franchise’s offensive pillars. Wendell Carter Jr. remains part of the frontcourt picture. Vucevic’s value is more about experience, spacing, rebounding and stability.

That makes the national team retirement relevant in a practical way. At 35, fewer offseason miles matter. International basketball is meaningful, but it also adds travel, practices and high-leverage games during what would otherwise be recovery time. For Orlando, Vucevic focusing only on the NBA calendar could help preserve what the Magic are actually paying for: dependable frontcourt minutes from a veteran who understands the franchise and can still stretch defenses.

The Magic Are Getting a Different Version of Vooch

The emotional pull is obvious. Vucevic was one of the best players of the Magic’s previous decade, and his return gives fans a familiar name at a time when Orlando is trying to move from promising young team to real Eastern Conference threat.

But the basketball fit matters more than nostalgia.

Vucevic gives Orlando a second-unit option who can rebound, pass from the elbows and punish smaller defenders. He also gives head coach Jamahl Mosley another veteran voice in a frontcourt built around younger stars. The Magic should not need Vucevic to play 30-plus minutes or operate as the first option. They need him to give them competent, composed minutes when matchups call for size and half-court skill.

His Montenegro farewell reinforced that he still has enough game to do that. It also showed why this stage of his career is no longer about carrying every team he plays for. Vucevic has already been the face of a national team and the centerpiece of an NBA franchise. Now, his job in Orlando is more specific.

The ovation from Montenegro honored what Vucevic has already given to international basketball. His return to the Magic will show how much he still has left to give in the NBA.