Paolo Banchero Sends Strong Message About Future With Magic

The Orlando Magic’s playoff run may be over, but their franchise cornerstone just sent the city a message: he’s not going anywhere.

“I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of the Orlando Magic,” Paolo Banchero said in his end-of-season presser. “I look forward to spending a lot more years here.” (via @FAmer__)

Not that it was ever in question—but still, it’s the kind of thing you want to hear from your rising superstar. Especially after this kind of breakout year.

Banchero’s Star Turn

The third-year forward just wrapped up an electric postseason, averaging 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 44.4% shooting from deep. It was the highest-scoring playoff series by a Magic player since Tracy McGrady in 2003. (via @statmamba)

He became just the fourth player ever to record seven straight 25+ point playoff games before turning 23, joining Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James. (via @ClutchPoints)

And it wasn’t just the numbers. Banchero went toe-to-toe with the defending champion Celtics in nearly every game. He was the reason Orlando believed they could win this series.

“He’s the life source for their team. He’s a phenomenal young player,” said Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown. “The future is bright for him.” (via @NBA)

Tatum Praises Banchero’s Growth After Series

Celtics star Jayson Tatum also had praise for his Duke successor.

“I got to talk to him a little bit in the hallway after the game. I didn’t say two words to him during the series,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t be happier for him and the player that he’s become. He was unbelievable this series.” (via @CelticsCLNS)

Their connection runs through Celtics assistant Amile Jefferson—Tatum’s longtime friend and Banchero’s former college coach—who’s quietly helped foster a mentorship between the two.

No Moral Victories

Despite the praise, Banchero made his mindset clear.

“The goal was to win and go to the second round. I’m not taking any moral victories from this series. The goal was to win,” he said postgame. (via @FAmer__)

Even in a career-defining playoff debut, the 21-year-old wanted more.

What’s Next for Banchero and the Magic?

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Banchero is eligible for a five-year, $247 million rookie max extension this summer. That will lock him in through the end of the decade—and the Magic don’t sound hesitant.

But Banchero’s not the only young star up for a payday. Franz Wagner’s five-year, $224 million extension kicks in next season. Jalen Suggs has a five-year, $150.5 million deal starting too. Orlando is staring down $600+ million committed to its new core.

Now comes the hard part: building the team around them.

Could Another Star Be Next?

Magic legend Dwight Howard stirred the pot after Orlando’s exit, suggesting the front office target a big-name guard like Trae Young.

“Paolo need a point guard, somebody that can really give him buckets,” Howard said. (via @FAmer__)

Another name mentioned? LaMelo Ball.

Wagner echoed the need for growth, particularly from behind the arc.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” he said of the Magic’s three-point struggles. “But if we improve that, then I think we’re an extremely dangerous team.” (via @mvsonwilliams)

The Message: Orlando’s Time is Coming

Banchero and Wagner became just the second Magic duo to each average 25+ points in a playoff series, joining Shaq and Penny. (via @realapp_)

The seeds are planted. The respect is earned. And the franchise player just confirmed he wants to stay.