Shaquille O’Neal Reveals What Orlando Magic Are Missing From Being A Playoff Threat

Shaquille O’Neal may be best remembered for his days with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was with the Orlando Magic where his NBA career began.

The 7-foot Hall of Fame center would go on to establish himself as not only one of the best centers of all time, but one of the best players ever. Many regard O’Neal to be the most dominant player in recent memory, with many pointing towards the 1999-00 MVP season as the perfect example of his dominance.

It was during that season that O’Neal averaged 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 blocks per game. It was also the same season in which “Diesel” won the NBA MVP, Finals MVP and the All-Star Game MVP, one of which three players in NBA history to accomplish the feat in the same season.

However, it was the Magic where he was drafted No. 1 overall and led the Magic — who were only a few years removed from being an expansion — team to the NBA Finals in 1995. During O’Neal’s four seasons in Orlando, the Magic went to the playoffs three times.

The current team is trying to replicate that success by bringing Orlando back to prominence. They have a solid core led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner along with key pieces such as Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr.

However, the Magic haven’t won a playoff series since 2010 and lost in a seven-game series to the Detroit Pistons this year.

“Paolo’s the man. the Wagner boys need to stay healthy,” said O’Neal. “That’s three pieces right there. Now give me some dogs. I need a (Dylan) Harper-like player, need a young cat that’s fearless. I need some rebounders. I like Wendell Carter, he’s pretty good too. They’re almost there, and they’re not in contention yet, but they’re almost there.”

Shaquille O’Neal on Magic: They Need to Add Some Veteran Pieces

O’Neal suggests bringing in some proven veteran pieces who have been through deep playoff runs to help Orlando get over the hump.

“If you put some nice veteran pieces, some nice specialists there, like a shooter, a rebounder, point guard, you give them some nice pieces, they could, they can make noise,” said O’Neal. “You just want to make noise and just have a chance. They’re not going to be first in the East, but I don’t want them eighth in the East. I want to run the fourth, fifth spot.”

O’Neal is reasonable in his assessment of the Magic in that they’re more of a second-tier Eastern Conference team, rather than an elite one. However, they haven’t reached their potential, clinching the eighth seed this year after entering the season with high expectations.

The Magic are moving in a different direction at head coach after firing Jamahl Mosley. They are hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney as their new head coach, who is known for his defensive background.

This offseason will be a big one for the Magic, but it’s clear they need a few more veteran pieces — as O’Neal suggests — if they’re going to take a step towards being a true contender.

Shaquille O’Neal on Using Zepbound, Details How Journey Is ‘Personal’ For Him

The 54-year-old O’Neal is partnering with Zepbound — the first and only prescription medicine for moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity — a medication he has been using as of late himself along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity as part of his treatment plan.

“This journey is personal for me,” said O’Neal. “First off, let me say I’m a spokesperson for Lilly, and we’ll talk about moderate to severe OSA. It’s an overlooked condition, affects approximately about 24 million people in the US, and what I found out is that Zepbound is the first and only prescription medicine that can help with moderate to severe OSA in adults with obesity, which should be used along with a reduced calorie (diet) and a lot of physical activity. It can help. I’m taking it to treat my OSA, and I’m here with Lily to raise awareness, because I want to help those 24 million people out.”

O’Neal said he has noticed the positive difference it has had on his own life since he started using it, but mentions to consult with your physician about the impact it can have on your life. The NBA great — who is known for starring in a lot of commercials with brands that he’s partnered with — said he’ll probably be in some with Zepbound moving forward.

“Talking about the differences though, because it may vary from person to person,” said O’Neal. “But I do have to say responsibly, you should get with your physician, get with your doctor, and see if it’s right for you.”