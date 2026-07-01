Magic Sign Franchise Icon to Cheap Free Agent Deal

The Orlando Magic are a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference. Despite losing in the playoffs to the Pistons after blowing a 3-1 lead, they feel they are close. They hired a new head coach, Sean Sweeney, to take them to the next level.

It’s clear that Orlando still needs depth at certain positions. That includes the center position. They have now decided to bring back one of their old franchise icons on a cheap deal, which should make them a deeper team next season.

Nikola Vucevic is back with the franchise that he made multiple All-Star teams with.

Magic Bring Back Nikola Vucevic on a Cheap Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Vucevic is returning to Orlando on a one-year deal worth just $3.9 million. He will likely be a backup for the Magic, as that was the role he occupied with Boston when he was traded to the Celtics. He was a starter for the Bulls for the first half of this past season.

Adding Vucevic on such a cheap deal is a great bargain for the Magic. He can still hit some shots and rebound at an effective rate, even if he isn’t the same player he used to be. If he needs to, he can still start if the guys in front of him are injured or if the Magic need someone who can spread the floor.

Vucevic doesn’t have many years in the NBA left. He has maintained a home in Orlando for a while and wanted to head back there. This past season, he averaged just 9.7 points after he was traded to Boston. He is clearly just a bench player and a veteran presence at this point in his career.

Orlando has signed him to replace Moe Wagner, who has signed a deal with the Nets. With Wagner gone, they needed someone who could back up Wendell Carter Jr. It’s clear that Vucevic is the person they identified to help them do that.

Orlando Has Assets to Make a Big Trade if it Wants to

The Magic have enough assets to make a big trade if they want to. However, big targets on the market are starting to dwindle. There have already been several big trades this offseason, so the assets they have will likely stay with the team. They could still make a smaller trade, too.

This team is becoming very expensive quickly. With a lot of money owed to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, they are going to be approaching the second apron of the luxury tax quickly. They need to shed salary in the right spots, which is why they let Wagner go.

Last season, they had the worst offense of any playoff team. That still needs to get resolved heading into next season if they are going to make a deep playoff run.