Orlando Magic Trade Pitch Flips Franz Wagner for Michael Porter Jr.

The Orlando Magic are banking on new head coach Sean Sweeney to help them get over the hump in the playoffs.

The Magic have been eliminated from the postseason in the first round in the past three seasons. Health has been a huge factor over the past two years, while questions about the fit between Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been asked.

NBA analyst Yossi Gozlan opined on a recent episode of his Third Apron podcast that the Magic could break up their core to avoid tough cap situations in the next few years.

“Very strong chance they’re going to have to do something to break up the core a little bit,” Gozlan said via Roundtable Sports. “I don’t know how that’s going to look like, but if they decide to break up Paolo and Franz.”

But what can the Magic get for Wanger?

Trade Pitch Sends Franz Wagner to Brooklyn for Michael Porter Jr.

One of the names mentioned by Yossi Gozlan on his podcast was Michael Porter Jr., who is on an expiring contract.

Here’s what a hypothetical Franz Wagner trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic could look like:

Magic receive: Michael Porter Jr. and two future first-round picks

Nets receive: Franz Wagner

“I think a Franz for Porter Jr. plus picks package makes a lot of sense,” Gozlan said.

For the Magic, it makes sense since Michael Porter Jr. doesn’t need the ball like Wagner to be effective.

Paolo Banchero gets more freedom on offense, possibly unlocking his playmaking potential surrounded by Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Desmond Bane and MPJ.

And if Porter doesn’t pan out, the Magic gets some financial relief and keep Black, who is coming off a breakout campaign. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals, filling in for Wagner during his long injury layoff.

The Magic also have two future first round picks to use in a trade or stash if they want to rebuild.

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As for the Nets, they get a building block in Wagner. He pairs well with Julius Randle if the franchise wants to be competitive following the New York Knicks‘ championship win.

Western Conference Team Interested in Orlando Magic Duo

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Orlando Magic are not listening to offers for Franz Wagner, as well as Paolo Banchero.

However, Siegel added that the Magic could change their mind if they underperform to start the 2026-27 season.

And if the Magic change their stance on Wagner and Banchero, the Golden State Warriors will have interest.

“The Warriors have held interest in Wagner and Banchero previously, even though Orlando was not interested in hearing offers for either young forward, and Golden State would lurk as a suitor again should the Magic underachieve in what has become a crowded Eastern Conference,” Siegel wrote.

While this could be good news for Warriors fans, the Magic will likely have better options if Wagner and Banchero hit the trade market.