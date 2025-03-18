$193 Million Decision Labeled As Sixers Biggest Regret This Season

Joel Embiid signed a three-year $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in Sept 2024. The Sixers star wasn’t set to hit free agency until the summer of 2026 at the earliest.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, that extension could now be the franchise’s biggest regret in recent history. Embiid has played just 19 games this season. He was recently shut down for the year, too, as he continues to struggle with a knee injury.

“Chalking this regret up to the benefit of hindsight doesn’t fly,” Favale wrote. “Embiid has never been the poster-child for good health, and it’s not like this particular injury is new. The big man limped to the finish line of the last regular season, labored through six playoff games and then struggled for much of the 2024 Olympics.”

Favale continued.

“The Sixers could have waited. If part of their logic came down to knowing he’d be eligible for a longer extension this summer, well, that merely underscores the problem. No, holding off on talks wouldn’t have changed the disasterclass that became this season. But it would have given them more optionality for—and control over—their future.”

Embiid’s health has been an issue throughout his career. He’s often fallen short during the postseason, either running out of gas or watching his body start to break down. Trusting him with a significant extension directly after another surgery was a risky move by the front office. As things stand, that extension could be a costly mistake.

Sixers Shut Down Paul George

Paul George — the Sixers marquee addition this summer — has been shut down for the remainder of the season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been ruled out for at least the rest of the regular season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee Monday, the team announced,” Charania reported. “George spent the past week consulting with doctors on the best treatment options for his groin and knee injuries. The 34-year-old has played through groin, finger and knee ailments this season, dealing with multiple injuries over the past month. Sources said George took painkiller injections for five consecutive games before the NBA All-Star break in February.”

George, 34, has endured a disappointing debut season with the Sixers. In his 41 games for the franchise, he’s averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 43% from the field.

Sixers Must Improve Front Court

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the Sixers must look to improve their frontcourt rotation during the summer.

“Although depth wasn’t the primary reason for Philadelphia’s failure, it disappointed nonetheless,” Pelton wrote on March 2. “Backup centers Andre Drummond and Adem Bona haven’t provided the cover the 76ers expected behind Embiid, and Caleb Martin wasn’t the strong role player Philadelphia expected. As a result, the Sixers have given more than 3,500 minutes to players my metric rates below replacement level this season, the league’s eighth-highest total.”

The Sixers have a lot of work to do during the offseason. The current roster has too many question marks surrounding it. Daryl Morey can’t enter the summer hoping George and Embiid get healthy for next season; there are too many variables involved.

Instead, he must pivot and strengthen across the board. Otherwise, Nick Nurse’s team could face a repeat of this year’s forgettable season.